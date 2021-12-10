Live blog: Capitals vs Penguins rivalry game on streaming networks only

The Washington Capitals play the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight in DC. If you want to watch it, you either need a ticket or a streaming service. It’s actually not that hard; ask your niblings if you need help, boomer.

Lines

Caps and Pens according to Whyno:

Capitals in warmups: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Hagelin-Eller-Sheary

Sprong-McMichael-Oshie

Malenstyn-Protas-Leason Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

Irwin-Schultz Samsonov

COVID absences

Here’s a head-scratcher.

With the caveats up this thread, a comparison of how Covid-related absences this year compare to last year over the course of the season. Mildly interesting that there is some similarity, but I'm not an epidemiologist, so I'm making no baseless claims on the internet. pic.twitter.com/HcVr4rld6j — NHLInjuryViz (@NHLInjuryViz) December 10, 2021

Gotta get down on Friday

Pure evil from the house DJ here

Star View

Is anyone watching it? Seems… unnecessary?

We’re doing the Sid vs Ovi thing again, huh? Lazy. pic.twitter.com/dZu0t2hn4n — Jen Neale: Esports/esports NOT e-sports/eSports (@MsJenNeale) December 11, 2021

Heinen scores for Penguins

A pretty rush goal. It’s been an iffy start for the Caps.

Danton Heinen was such a strong pickup by Ron Hextall. — Adam Gretz (@AGretz) December 11, 2021

2-0 Pens

Unlucky. Brock McGinn’s shot banked off Kuznetsov’s skate to beat Samsonov short-side.

Brock McGinn taking the whole "toss the puck on net and good things will happen" thing to heart. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/VAVwwaGmiv — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 11, 2021

Fehervary out

Brock McGinn’s shoulder hit Marty in the chin. That’s probably a concussion protocol situation. No penalty.

what do the pens have against Fehervary, specifically? pic.twitter.com/vzZsLUhzX6 — HockeyKot (@hockeykot) December 11, 2021

I like how Jess puts it.

A high stick is a high stick whether you mean to do it or not, but hitting someone in the head and leaving the face-down on the ice is no big deal unless a ref decides it looked intentional. Cool. — Jess (@glitter4goals) December 11, 2021

3-0 Pens

Kapenen on the rush.

Third period: No Fehervary, No Wilson

Oh, this is just straight-up bad now. I got the bad game.

Injury update:#Caps defenseman Martin Fehervary will not return (upper body) — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 11, 2021

Injury update:#Caps Tom Wilson will not return (upper body) — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 11, 2021

Kuzy scores

FINALLY, DUDES. JEEZ. Nice setup from Ovi.

