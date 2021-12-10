Home / Live Blog / Live blog: Capitals vs Penguins rivalry game on streaming networks only

Live blog: Capitals vs Penguins rivalry game on streaming networks only

By Peter Hassett

 0 Comment

December 10, 2021 6:54 pm

The Washington Capitals play the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight in DC. If you want to watch it, you either need a ticket or a streaming service. It’s actually not that hard; ask your niblings if you need help, boomer.

Lines

Caps and Pens according to Whyno:

COVID absences

Here’s a head-scratcher.

Gotta get down on Friday

Pure evil from the house DJ here

Star View

Is anyone watching it? Seems… unnecessary?

Heinen scores for Penguins

A pretty rush goal. It’s been an iffy start for the Caps.

2-0 Pens

Unlucky. Brock McGinn’s shot banked off Kuznetsov’s skate to beat Samsonov short-side.

Fehervary out

Brock McGinn’s shoulder hit Marty in the chin. That’s probably a concussion protocol situation. No penalty.

I like how Jess puts it.

3-0 Pens

Kapenen on the rush.

Third period: No Fehervary, No Wilson

Oh, this is just straight-up bad now. I got the bad game.

Kuzy scores

FINALLY, DUDES. JEEZ. Nice setup from Ovi.

Refresh this article throughout the night as we’ll be updating with news and notable moments from the game. Comment below.

,