How to watch Caps vs Avs on ESPN+/Hulu on Tuesday: a guide for you or your boomer parents

Tuesday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche (who I think will win the Cup) will not be on NBC Sports Washington. It’s also not gong to be on ESPN or TNT or SpikeTV or whatever. It’s something new:

The game is on ESPN+/Hulu. Let’s figure out what that means together.

Last month Ian published the TV schedule right here on RMNB. Under the TV column, there were the values:

NBCSW,

NBCSW+,

TNT,

ESPN,

ESPN+/Hulu (that’s Tuesday), and

ABC/ESPN+

ABC/ESPN+ means you can watch that game on the ABC network OR through the streaming ESPN+ service.

But ESPN+/Hulu means you can watch that game only by watching ESPN+ through Hulu. Capitals vs Avalanche is not on the ESPN+ streaming schedule.

Update, 1:55 PM: Tuesday’s game might be available through ESPN+ (without Hulu) if you’re outside the DC area.

Hey FYI I can see that the game is available on just my ESPN+ app. (But I am also out of market, not sure if that makes a difference here.) pic.twitter.com/xicRPDtEWH — Ryan Kohn (@RyanAKohn) October 17, 2021

Yes, this is confusing, but we’re going to get you through this.

First, we’re gonna need to know what subscriptions you have. What do you have?

I have ESPN+ and Hulu ✅

You’re good. Skip to the how to watch heading below.

I have ESPN+ but not Hulu 🚫

Update, 1:55 PM: You should be fine, at least if you’re out of market.

If you’re in market, you may need to have Hulu and ESPN+ to watch this game. You can get one free month before having to pay $13 a month, or you can get a bundle.

I have ad-supported Hulu but not ESPN+ 🚫

Nope. Hulu is just, like, how your ESPN+ game gets delivered to you. You’ll need to subscribe to ESPN+.

I have Hulu Premium but not ESPN+ 🚫

Same deal, rich guy. You’ll need to subscribe to ESPN+.

I get my Hulu subscription through Spotify 💩

Okay, this is a hot mess. This isn’t super clear, but I don’t think you can’t get the ESPN+ add-on with that kind of subscription. You might need to go into Spotify, then choose Account, then Your Services, then deactivate your Hulu subscription, then re-subscribe, perhaps by using the Disney/ESPN/Hulu bundle.

If you get your Hulu through Spotify and have a separate Disney+ account, then you’ll need to follow the steps above, but make sure you upgrade to the bundle through Disney Plus, then they’ll send you an email like this to finish up:

I recommend doing all this from a laptop, not a phone, because this is actual hell.

I also recommend not waiting until right before the game to do this, as your Hulu subscription settings can sometimes take a hot minute to update and might even require customer service.

I also also recommend checking your Account page under Disney+ to make sure that they’re not double-charging you.

Definitely gotta cancel that Disney+ (monthly) subscription if you’ve got the bundle. Weird they don’t do that for you automatically. Yes. Weird indeed.

I have neither Hulu nor ESPN+ 👻

Oh, you’re totally screwed. I don’t know how to talk to you.

I don’t even know what Hulu and ESPN+ are 👴

Oh god.

I am alive without breath; as cold as death; never thirsty, ever drinking; all in mail, never clinking 💍

You are a fish.

How to Watch

You can access Hulu through whatever.

If you’re on a phone or tablet, go to your App Store and search for Hulu. You will see an ad for HBO Max. This is is a dick move. Scroll past HBO Max and then select Install next to Hulu. The app is free (the subscription costs money).

If you’re on a computer, here’s a direct link to the game’s page.

If you want to watch the game on a TV like it’s the Clinton years or something, then you’ll need to find way to get Hulu on your TV. That can be through your cable box, through your TV itself, or through an external device like a Roku. (Yes, this is all intended to make people over the age of 45 feel like their brains are melting.) I don’t know which you have, but look at your remote. Is there a Hulu button on it? Let’s hope so. Just click that and maybe we’ll get lucky.

If the Hulu app comes up, thank god. Now search for NHL like in the video above and you’re golden.

I’m very curious to see what the lag will be like compared to the radio, which, oh I forgot to mention the radio. That’s easy.

Anyway, if you can’t get this to work for Tuesday’s game, you have until the Pens game on Friday, December 10 to figure it out. I need a nap.