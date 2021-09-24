Full TV schedule released: NBC Sports Washington will air only 69 Capitals games this season

The Washington Capitals just announced NBC Sports Washington’s regional schedule for Caps games. Combined with the new rights packages the NHL signed with ESPN and Turner Sports, watching games will be a little more complicated for Capitals fans than in past seasons.

NBC Sports Washington will air 69 games locally during the regular season (and four of six preseason games). Thirteen Capitals games will air on national TV.

Opening Night between the Capitals and Rangers will air at 7:30 pm on TNT (not NBCSWSH). NBCSWSH’s first game of the year will be Saturday, Oct. 16, against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The breakdown of where to watch the Capitals this season is:

NBC Sports Washington: 69 games

69 games TNT: 5 games

5 games ESPN+/Hulu: 4 games

4 games ESPN: 3 games

3 games ABC/ESPN+: 1

National TV schedule

It appears for Capitals fans who have broad TV packages through Comcast or DirecTV, they will be able to see all Capitals games except for the four national games on ESPN+/Hulu unless they also have a streaming account with one of those two digital outlets. Meanwhile, it’s unclear if NHL TV will operate the same way as it did in past years where it aired all Capitals games to out-of-town fans for one price.

Capitals full TV schedule

The best news of the release is that the NBCSWSH play-by-play crew of Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin will be back for their 25th season. Cheers to that!

