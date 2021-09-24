Full TV schedule released: NBC Sports Washington will air only 69 Capitals games this season

The Washington Capitals just announced NBC Sports Washington’s regional schedule for Caps games. Combined with the new rights packages the NHL signed with ESPN and Turner Sports, watching games will be a little more complicated for Capitals fans than in past seasons.
NBC Sports Washington will air 69 games locally during the regular season (and four of six preseason games). Thirteen Capitals games will air on national TV.
Opening Night between the Capitals and Rangers will air at 7:30 pm on TNT (not NBCSWSH). NBCSWSH’s first game of the year will be Saturday, Oct. 16, against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The breakdown of where to watch the Capitals this season is:
National TV schedule
It appears for Capitals fans who have broad TV packages through Comcast or DirecTV, they will be able to see all Capitals games except for the four national games on ESPN+/Hulu unless they also have a streaming account with one of those two digital outlets. Meanwhile, it’s unclear if NHL TV will operate the same way as it did in past years where it aired all Capitals games to out-of-town fans for one price.
Capitals full TV schedule
The best news of the release is that the NBCSWSH play-by-play crew of Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin will be back for their 25th season. Cheers to that!
More from the Capitals:
NBC Sports Washington, Capitals Announce 2021-22 Regional TV Schedule
NBCSW’s Live-Game Schedule Features 69 Regular-Season & 4 Preseason Matchups
ARLINGTON, Va. – NBC Sports Washington today announced its coverage of the Washington Capitals’ 2020-21 NHL season, highlighted by a 73-game schedule of live coverage, comprehensive gameday programs; and extensive multiplatform content on NBCSportsWashington.com and the MyTeams app.
NBC Sports Washington will present live coverage of 69 of the Capitals’ 82 regular-season games and a four-game schedule of preseason contests, which begin Sunday, Sept. 26, versus Boston at 5 p.m. NBC Sports Washington’s regular-season coverage will start with the Capitals’ second game, Saturday, Oct. 16, against Tampa Bay at 7 p.m.
Live-game coverage will again be led by Emmy Award-winning play-by-play announcer Joe Beninati and game analyst Craig Laughlin, who are entering their 25th consecutive season together in their respective roles.
NBC Sports Washington will again surround Capitals games with live gameday programs Capitals Pregame Live and Capitals Postgame Live. The shows will provide news, analysis and commentary for a half hour before and one hour after games. The shows will be hosted by Alexa Landestoy and feature analysis from Alan May, with Beninati and Laughlin contributing to coverage. Brent Johnson, Al Koken, Bruce Boudreau and Karl Alzner will make regular appearances on the pregame and postgame programs throughout the season.
NBC Sports Washington’s live Capitals coverage, including gameday shows, will continue to be available to authenticated subscribers to stream live on the MyTeams app and NBCSportsWashington.com.
Comprehensive multimedia content covering the Capitals will continue to be provided across NBC Sports Washington’s digital properties. Exclusive news, analysis, commentary and information will be available daily by Capitals reporter JJ Regan and a team of multiplatform content creators.
As previously announced, the Capitals will have 13 nationally televised games, including one game on ABC, three on ESPN, four on ESPN+/Hulu and five on TNT.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On