Evgeny Kuznetsov leaves practice due to lower-body injury

After a two-day break, the Washington Capitals returned to the ice as they try to manage a COVID-19 outbreak.

They were greeted at practice with not much good news. Carl Hagelin missed practice due to illness but did not test positive for the disease. The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir also reported that goaltending coach goalie coach Scott Murray is now in COVID protocol, joining Nic Dowd, Garnet Hathaway, and Trevor van Riemsdyk in quarantine.

But the biggest and most concerning news was that Evgeny Kuznetsov left practice with a lower-body injury. It’s unclear how serious the injury is or when exactly he suffered it.

The Capitals are already without centers Nic Dowd (COVID-19 protocol) and Nicklas Backstrom, who remains on long term injury reserve as he rehabs a hip injury. If Kuzy is unable to suit up Friday against the Penguins, that would leave only Lars Eller, who recently returned from protocol, as the only regular starting center in the lineup.

Before Kuzy’s injury occurred, the Capitals rolled with these lines per The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell.

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Sheary-Eller-Sprong

Sgarbossa-McMichael-Oshie

Malenstyn-Protas-Leason Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

Irwin-Schultz

After practice, Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette did not reveal much only to say that Kuzy leaving practice was “precautionary.” He was hopeful that the Russian center would suit up against the Pens.

Kuznetsov is second on the Capitals in points this season with 28 points (8g 20a) in 26 games this season.