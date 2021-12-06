The Capitals’ updated lines for the Ducks game with Garnet Hathaway in COVID protocol

The Washington Capitals had to scramble once again this morning with Garnet Hathaway entering protocol. The Capitals are now without three players– Hathaway, Nic Dowd, and Trevor van Riemsdyk –due to COVID-19 related issues.

During the Capitals morning skate, head coach Peter Laviolette responded by bumping up Carl Hagelin, who has not scored a goal this season in 25 games, to the second line while Connor McMichael centered Conor Sheary and Daniel Sprong on the third. The Capitals all-rookie line remains together as the fourth unit.

The lines are via The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir.

Capitals lines at the morning skate

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Hagelin-Eller-Oshie

Sheary-McMichael-Sprong

Malenstyn-Protas-Leason Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

Irwin-Schultz

Other notable decisions include Matt Irwin receiving his second consecutive start due to a good game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. Ilya Samsonov will also receive his sixth start in the last seven games

The Capitals’ matchup tonight against the Ducks is the third of a four-game homestand that ends Friday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Capitals lost their last game against the Anaheim Ducks on November 16, 3-2. Trevor Zegras scored in overtime to give the Ducks the victory.

Trevor Zegras OT winner stick toss dot com. This is how you properly end things in overtime. pic.twitter.com/0Fu0e1GXik — Liam McHugh (@liam_mchugh) November 17, 2021

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB