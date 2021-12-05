Ovi nets his 750th as Capitals dominate Columbus defensively: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals came into Saturday night’s action looking to leave behind a very disappointing two-game losing streak that saw them blow third period leads in both games. They did just that as they were able to hold their lead over the Columbus Blue Jackets from the second they obtained it.
This one was a lot more like what we want to regularly see.
Alex Ovechkin scores his 20th goal of the season and his 750th of his career, becoming the second-fastest player in NHL history to reach 750 career goals.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 5, 2021
