Blue clad Caps beat up on the Blooj: Capitals beat Blue Jackets 3-1

The Washington Capitals came into Saturday’s fixture against the Columbus Blue Jackets on a rare losing streak this season. Could they make sure that streak remained at only two games?
Aliaksei Protas wristed one to the roof to open the scoring. Alex Ovechkin scored his 750th career goal to double the Caps lead. Eric Robinson cut the lead in half in the third. Garnet Hathaway empty netter.
Capitals beat Blue Jackets 3-1!
Coach: I know you’re not playing, but we need you focused and ready to come in at any moment.
Backup: pic.twitter.com/t8i3V1EaY7
— Goalie Gear Nerd (@GoalieGearNerd) December 1, 2021
This goal call just killed me
“What a play that was”
“I guess” pic.twitter.com/RI6JZ2dGuj
— Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) December 5, 2021
do not adjust your television set, @Laughlin18 and @JoeBpXp are just trying out some bold contrast colors #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/UfWLv2kk86
— good tweet pete taco emoji (@peterhassett) December 4, 2021
The Anaheim Ducks come to town on Monday. Lars Eller is hoping he won’t get stuck in a hotel room for almost two weeks this time.
Headline image via @davewarner99
