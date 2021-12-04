Live blog: TJ Oshie and Conor Sheary return as Capitals take on Blue Jackets

The Washington Capitals are back in action against the Columbus Blue Jackets. They will try to end a two-game losing streak where they gave up leads in the third period.
Veteran forwards TJ Oshie and Conor Sheary are back in the lineup after missing time due to injury. Meanwhile, Matt Irwin will make his Capitals debut after Trevor van Riemsdyk was announced to be in COVID-10 protocol before the game.
Ilya Samsonov is back in net where he’ll make his fifth start in the last six games.
Watch along with us on NBC Sports Washington!
Capitals lines
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Hagelin-Eller-Hathaway
Sheary-McMichael-Oshie
Malenstyn-Protas-Leason
Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
Irwin-Schultz
Samsonov
Vanecek
The NWSL champion Washington Spirit are at the game
NWSL champion Washington Spirit players are here and getting a standing ovation. Hashtag-District of Champions. pic.twitter.com/BYS7UnCvYB
— Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) December 5, 2021
Protas starts the scoring for the Capitals. 1-0.
This is the lowest key rebound scoar I’ve ever seen.
🔝 corner! pic.twitter.com/XKqEXMLL05
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 5, 2021
