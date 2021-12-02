Justin Schultz set to return to the lineup as Backstrom, Oshie, and Sheary all skate with non-contact jerseys

The Washington Capitals will get a boost in the lineup when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks at Capital One Arena, Thursday.

Per the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell, defenseman Justin Schultz participated in the morning skate and appears set to return to game action. Schultz had been out injured since suffering an upper-body injury against the Montreal Canadiens on November 24.

Schultz skated with Trevor van Riemsdyk on the third pairing during practice. Dennis Cholowski, who had played four games recently, was an extra.

Capitals lines

Here were the Capitals’ lines during the morning skate via Pell.