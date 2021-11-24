Justin Schultz leaves Canadiens game with an upper-body injury

The Washington Capitals seemingly can’t go a game without suffering an injury.

Wednesday against the Montreal Canadiens, the Capitals announced that Justin Schultz would not return after suffering an upper-body injury.

It’s unclear how Justin got hurt.

Injury update: #Caps Justin Schultz (upper body) will not return. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 25, 2021

The 31-year-old, puck-moving defenseman took seven shifts and skated 5:54 in the first period. His final shift came at the 16:11 mark of the first period. It lasted 48 seconds.

The Capitals will finish the game with five defensemen and two righties: Nick Jensen and Trevor van Riemsdyk.

The Capitals began the game without five forwards: Nicklas Backstrom, Anthony Mantha, Conor Sheary, TJ Oshie, and Lars Eller.

Schultz’s injury could end up testing the team’s depth on defense. Sunday, reserve defenseman Dennis Cholowski made his Capitals debut against the Seattle Kraken.