By Ian Oland

November 30, 2021 6:24 pm

Rod Brind’Amour will be forced to Rod Spend’SomeMore after his “inappropriate conduct” during Sunday’s Capitals game.

The Hurricanes head coach was apoplectic late in the third period after officials made a textbook slashing call on Sebastian Aho that gave the Capitals a 5-on-3 power play.

Aho broke Aliaksei Protas’s stick in half at the blue line near the benches. Dmitry Orlov scored on the resulting power play to give the Capitals a 3-2 lead with 2:55 remaining.

The NHL announced that Brind’Amour had been fined $25,000 on Tuesday evening. The money will go to the NHL Foundation.

Brind’Amour admitted after the game that Aho’s penalty was indeed a penalty, but he explained that it was the context that made him so upset.

“You want to let the guys that are out there decide it,” Brind’Amour said per Canes Country. “That’s not what happened. But it is a penalty. By these rules, you’re not allowed to hack a guy’s stick, even though, like I said, it wouldn’t have mattered. Do you wish they would have let it go? Yeah. But if I’m on the other side I might be saying it should have been a penalty. It is what it is.”

Brind’Amour added, “I get it, why they call those. But it kind of felt like their guy called it. He kind of gave the yell at the ref, and then they decide to call it. It is what it is. That’s a penalty, so you can’t do it. That’s your game. That’s the frustrating part for everybody. It was a great game, and it ends like that. They kind of took it out of our hands.”

