Capitals stay on a roll as they take down yet another of the league’s best: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals are absolutely in a groove when it comes to taking points off of anyone in their way. They continued that groove Sunday in Carolina with a 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.
It wasn’t pretty at some stages but they got it done on the road still missing what feels like half of their lineup.
Alex Ovechkin now has 24 5v5 points this season
Aaron Ekblad is the only other player in the league who has even been on the ice for 24 of their team’s 5v5 goals this season
— Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) November 28, 2021
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On