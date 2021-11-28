Capitals make Rod Brind’Amour act like a child and win on the road: Capitals beat Hurricanes 4-2

The Washington Capitals took on the Carolina Hurricanes for the first time this season. Carolina is probably the best team in the league this season so this was always going to be a tough one.
Alex Ovechkin took a great feed from Dmitry Orlov to grab his 19th marker of the season and open the scoring. Aliaksei Protas followed that up with his first in the NHL only moments later.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi cut the lead in half in the third. Nino Niederreiter tied it up minutes later. Dmitry Orlov put the Caps back into the lead on a power play. John Carlson empty netter.
Capitals beat Hurricanes 4-2!
Did you want to see the Caps play the Florida Panthers again real soon? Well, your wish has come true if you answered in the affirmative to that question. The Caps play the Cats in Florida next on Tuesday.
