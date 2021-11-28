Home / News / Aliaksei Protas scores first NHL goal after redirecting puck off Tony DeAngelo and in

By Ian Oland

November 28, 2021 2:58 pm

Aliaksei Protas had three of the Capitals’ first six scoring chances against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. He finally broke through and scored his first NHL goal in the second period.

It came off a fortunate bounce.

From no angle along the corner boards, Protas sent a centering pass that clanged off Tony DeAngelo’s right skate and into the net past Canes goaltender Frederik Andersen.

As he raised his arms behind the net, the big Belarusian was greeted by Alex Ovechkin, one of his idols growing up. Ovechkin grabbed Protas by both arms and screamed with him in happiness.

This happened too.

“I’m so happy,” Protas said to NBC Sports Washington during the second intermission. “I get so many chances by Ovi and Kuz… I got a goal, I’m so happy about that.”

On Twitter, Protas was congratulated by the Hershey Bears and teammate Zach Fucale who called him “PROTEIN.”

Protas is now the sixth Capitals’ rookie to score his first NHL goal this season.

From big saves to having a goal disallowed by officials, Protas has been very due for this milestone marker. Congratulations, Big Guy, you earned it!

