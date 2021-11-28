Aliaksei Protas scores first NHL goal after redirecting puck off Tony DeAngelo and in

Aliaksei Protas had three of the Capitals’ first six scoring chances against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. He finally broke through and scored his first NHL goal in the second period.
It came off a fortunate bounce.
From no angle along the corner boards, Protas sent a centering pass that clanged off Tony DeAngelo’s right skate and into the net past Canes goaltender Frederik Andersen.
As he raised his arms behind the net, the big Belarusian was greeted by Alex Ovechkin, one of his idols growing up. Ovechkin grabbed Protas by both arms and screamed with him in happiness.
Alexei Protas gets a lucky bounce off DeAngelo's skate and gets his first career @NHL goal! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/sMQ8q5onvW
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 28, 2021
This happened too.
kuzy slow to join in protas' first goal hug bc he's too busy personally shittalking TDA? that's what i love to see pic.twitter.com/sFF1jtbFZX
— Rave Sashayed (@_sashayed) November 28, 2021
“I’m so happy,” Protas said to NBC Sports Washington during the second intermission. “I get so many chances by Ovi and Kuz… I got a goal, I’m so happy about that.”
Welcome to the club, Protas! pic.twitter.com/cBEhlmiT96
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 28, 2021
On Twitter, Protas was congratulated by the Hershey Bears and teammate Zach Fucale who called him “PROTEIN.”
Let’s go PROTEIN!!
— Zach Fucale (@Fucale31) November 28, 2021
Protas is now the sixth Capitals’ rookie to score his first NHL goal this season.
Capitals to score their first NHL goal this season:
Lapierre
Fehervary
Leason
McMichael
Pilon
Protas
— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) November 28, 2021
From big saves to having a goal disallowed by officials, Protas has been very due for this milestone marker. Congratulations, Big Guy, you earned it!
That's pure joy right there#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/M5jKoBXPjq
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 28, 2021
