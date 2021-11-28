Home / News / Live blog: Capitals take on division rival Hurricanes for first time this season

Live blog: Capitals take on division rival Hurricanes for first time this season

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

November 28, 2021 12:52 pm

The Washington Capitals are taking on the Carolina Hurricanes for the first time this season. Puck drop is shortly after 1 pm, which we all know is just the greatest time for hockey to start. Sike.

Ilya Samsonov will get his third straight start, while Lars Eller makes his return to the lineup for the first time in two weeks. Dennis Cholowski will get a jersey again as Justin Schultz remains out with injury.

Let’s go Caps!

Having all 7 PM games would be fine by us.

Capitals lines

A good start.

Refresh this article as we’ll be updating it throughout the game. What’d you get a deal on during Black Friday? Let us know in the comments.

, ,