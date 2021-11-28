Live blog: Capitals take on division rival Hurricanes for first time this season

The Washington Capitals are taking on the Carolina Hurricanes for the first time this season. Puck drop is shortly after 1 pm, which we all know is just the greatest time for hockey to start. Sike.

Ilya Samsonov will get his third straight start, while Lars Eller makes his return to the lineup for the first time in two weeks. Dennis Cholowski will get a jersey again as Justin Schultz remains out with injury.

Let’s go Caps!

Having all 7 PM games would be fine by us.

Evgeny Kuznetsov thinks these early games are "absolutely stupid". pic.twitter.com/ZGHsthK9HX — RMNB (@russianmachine) November 28, 2021

Capitals lines

Capitals lines in warmups: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Protas

McMichael-Eller-Wilson

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway

Malenstyn-Sgarbossa-Leason Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

Cholowski-TvR Samsonov — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 28, 2021

A good start.

I'm very here for Nic Dowd making a b-line towards Tony Deangelo to shove him after the game's first whistle pic.twitter.com/NJnhy3mLJa — Ian Oland (@ianoland) November 28, 2021

What'd you get a deal on during Black Friday? Let us know in the comments.