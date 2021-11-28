Live blog: Capitals take on division rival Hurricanes for first time this season

The Washington Capitals are taking on the Carolina Hurricanes for the first time this season. Puck drop is shortly after 1 pm, which we all know is just the greatest time for hockey to start. Sike.
Ilya Samsonov will get his third straight start, while Lars Eller makes his return to the lineup for the first time in two weeks. Dennis Cholowski will get a jersey again as Justin Schultz remains out with injury.
Evgeny Kuznetsov thinks these early games are "absolutely stupid". pic.twitter.com/ZGHsthK9HX
— RMNB (@russianmachine) November 28, 2021
Capitals lines
Capitals lines in warmups:
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Protas
McMichael-Eller-Wilson
Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway
Malenstyn-Sgarbossa-Leason
Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
Cholowski-TvR
Samsonov
— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 28, 2021
A good start.
I'm very here for Nic Dowd making a b-line towards Tony Deangelo to shove him after the game's first whistle pic.twitter.com/NJnhy3mLJa
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) November 28, 2021
