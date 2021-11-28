Ilya Samsonov to get third straight start, Lars Eller returns against Hurricanes

The Washington Capitals meet the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh for a Sunday matinee matchup and they will get back Lars Eller down the middle.

Ilya Samsonov will also make his third straight start and his fifth in six games.

Head coach Peter Laviolette announces Lars Eller will return to the lineup and Ilya Samsonov gets the start in net today at Carolina.#CapsCanes pic.twitter.com/EVgAbX6fAB — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 28, 2021

Samsonov has yet to lose in regulation this season and comes into the game with an 8-0-1 record, a 2.30 goals-against average, and a .915-save percentage.

First time that #ALLCAPS Ilya Samsonov will start three consecutive (regular-season) games in his NHL career (Samsonov did start three consecutive games last year in the playoffs) Sample size and workload increasing as he'll also be starting for the 5th time in a 6-game stretch https://t.co/zTp7pVxZiw — Ben Raby (@BenRaby31) November 28, 2021

Eller has yet to play since November 14 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. On the team’s West Coast trip, Eller tested positive for COVID-19 and had to quarantine in Anaheim for ten days.

He very likely will be the only recently missing Capitals player to return against the Canes.

Laviolette said they are “working through some things in the room” re all the other injured players and wouldn’t say if they traveled (Sheary, Schultz, Oshie etc) https://t.co/w0wj1A4OZ4 — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 28, 2021

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB