Ilya Samsonov to get third straight start, Lars Eller returns against Hurricanes

By Chris Cerullo

November 28, 2021 12:03 pm

The Washington Capitals meet the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh for a Sunday matinee matchup and they will get back Lars Eller down the middle.

Ilya Samsonov will also make his third straight start and his fifth in six games.

Samsonov has yet to lose in regulation this season and comes into the game with an 8-0-1 record, a 2.30 goals-against average, and a .915-save percentage.

Eller has yet to play since November 14 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. On the team’s West Coast trip, Eller tested positive for COVID-19 and had to quarantine in Anaheim for ten days.

He very likely will be the only recently missing Capitals player to return against the Canes.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

