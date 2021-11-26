Home ice hatty: Capitals beat Panthers 4-3

It feels like the Capitals never have fun playing the Florida Panthers recently so it’s just unfair that the weird 5 PM start had to come against them. Could the Caps take some points off one of the NHL’s best?
Jonathan Huberdeau got a very lucky bounce that sent him in on a breakaway and he finished five hole on Ilya Samsonov. Tom Wilson struck shorthanded to tie things up, Alex Ovechkin got two quick ones on two different goalies to give the Caps their first lead, and Sam Reinhart cut that lead in half shortly after.
Ovi hat trick! Verhaeghe got Florida’s third.
Capitals beat Panthers 4-3!
The RMNB community gift guide: gift ideas from small businesses and independent creators in our community https://t.co/7Vf6xZjY1P
— RMNB (@russianmachine) November 26, 2021
.@Bmarch63's answer. 😂 pic.twitter.com/kCRSjor7vX
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 26, 2021
it is such an honor to watch a competitor at the peak of human performance, look at this suit jacket on @joebpxp, stupendously special #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/Efa1vh1Pd1
— good tweet pete taco emoji (@peterhassett) November 26, 2021
No rest for the boys as their next two comes against the Carolina Hurricanes and this Panthers team again. That’s a not-so-fun three-game stretch.
Headline image via @shericottam
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On