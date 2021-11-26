Home ice hatty: Capitals beat Panthers 4-3

It feels like the Capitals never have fun playing the Florida Panthers recently so it’s just unfair that the weird 5 PM start had to come against them. Could the Caps take some points off one of the NHL’s best?

Jonathan Huberdeau got a very lucky bounce that sent him in on a breakaway and he finished five hole on Ilya Samsonov. Tom Wilson struck shorthanded to tie things up, Alex Ovechkin got two quick ones on two different goalies to give the Caps their first lead, and Sam Reinhart cut that lead in half shortly after.

Ovi hat trick! Verhaeghe got Florida’s third.

Capitals beat Panthers 4-3!

Very even first period and I would argue the Caps had the clear better of the scoring chances. Sergei Bobrovsky is just playing like the best goaltender to ever touch ice this season. Really unfortunate bounce at the very end of the period which is just killer.

The ice sucked again. It has hurt the home team consistently this season. I’m very tired of having to watch a home-ice disadvantage as much as we do.

Alex Ovechkin took a puck to the mouth and missed like no time at all because he’s made of steel and wires. What is the name of this website again?

The RMNB community gift guide: gift ideas from small businesses and independent creators in our community https://t.co/7Vf6xZjY1P — RMNB (@russianmachine) November 26, 2021

Another very even second period between two very good teams. I think the Caps are doing their best with the ragtag forward group they have but I have begun to notice a little trouble defensively with tracking their men while entering the defensive zone. Gotta play a full 200-foot game especially against a team like the Panthers.

What an absolutely bizarre spell of play for Bobrovsky. If the officials were forced to pull him off the ice after he came back the first time, does that mean the Panthers’ training staff just initially completely ignored a concussion spotter? Incredibly weird and Bob would come back a second time.

Ovi is ridiculous. Takes a puck to the grill and comes back to score a hatty. @ Andrew Brunette. Now only if those two dudes in Edmonton could just stop.

Aliaksei Protas grabbed two quick points on those Ovi goals. I keep saying the future is bright and he’s one of the dudes pushing me to say that.

What an insane third period. Felt like the playoffs.

Blatant, blatant, blatant trip from Radko Gudas on Evgeny Kuznetsov in open ice just completely ignored by both officials. NHL refs and their stupid game management are the absolute worst in sports. Even worse than those Thanksgiving Day NFL scrubs.

Remember how lucky you are to be able to watch Ovi play. Thankful and all that stuff.

it is such an honor to watch a competitor at the peak of human performance, look at this suit jacket on @joebpxp, stupendously special #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/Efa1vh1Pd1 — good tweet pete taco emoji (@peterhassett) November 26, 2021

No rest for the boys as their next two comes against the Carolina Hurricanes and this Panthers team again. That’s a not-so-fun three-game stretch.

Headline image via @shericottam