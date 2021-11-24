Live blog: Capitals face Montreal Canadiens on Thanksgiving Eve

After a long four-game road trip (2-1-1 record) and two days off, the Washington Capitals are back for some pre-Thanksgiving action against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Capitals return to Capital One Arena battered and bruised — without five of their forwards. Rookie forward Aliaksei Protas will skate on the first line with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov — his literal idols growing up.

Ilya Samsonov will start in net and try to continue his consecutive shutout streak going.

Ilya Samsonov’s shutout streak

Here’s how long Sammy is going to have to go to reach the Caps’ franchise record.

@SamanthaJPell @russianmachine Capitals shutout sequence records Samsonov can reach tonight & when he would reach them First Period

10th – 4:38

9th -4:44

8th – 10:41

7th – 12:57

6th – 17:45

5th – 18:02 Second Period

4th – 5:53

3rd – 12:37 Third Period

2nd – 8:37

1st – 12:25 — Marcus Afzali (@ommda84) November 24, 2021

