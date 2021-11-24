Live blog: Capitals face Montreal Canadiens on Thanksgiving Eve

After a long four-game road trip (2-1-1 record) and two days off, the Washington Capitals are back for some pre-Thanksgiving action against the Montreal Canadiens.
The Capitals return to Capital One Arena battered and bruised — without five of their forwards. Rookie forward Aliaksei Protas will skate on the first line with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov — his literal idols growing up.
Ilya Samsonov will start in net and try to continue his consecutive shutout streak going.
Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington Plus. Come chat with us below in the comments!
Capitals Lines
#Caps' lines/pairs vs. MON:
8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 59-Protas
10-Sprong, 24-McMichael, 43-Wilson
62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway
47-Malenstyn, 23-Sgarbossa, 49-Leason
42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz
Samsonov vs. Allen. #CapsHabs
— Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) November 24, 2021
Ilya Samsonov’s shutout streak
Here’s how long Sammy is going to have to go to reach the Caps’ franchise record.
@SamanthaJPell @russianmachine
Capitals shutout sequence records Samsonov can reach tonight & when he would reach them
First Period
10th – 4:38
9th -4:44
8th – 10:41
7th – 12:57
6th – 17:45
5th – 18:02
Second Period
4th – 5:53
3rd – 12:37
Third Period
2nd – 8:37
1st – 12:25
— Marcus Afzali (@ommda84) November 24, 2021
Chat about the game below. Refresh this article for updates throughout the night.
