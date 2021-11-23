Home / News / Team Canada releases design of 2022 Olympic hockey jerseys

Team Canada releases design of 2022 Olympic hockey jerseys

By Ian Oland

November 23, 2021 9:33 pm

Hockey Canada was the first country to release new jerseys for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The jerseys feature a redesigned maple leaf on the crest. The sweaters will come in three different colors: black, white, and red.

The Canadians released a hype video along with the new seaters.

Peter went ahead and photoshopped a head onto one of the jerseys so that we could fully appreciate them.

The sweaters can be purchased in the Hockey Canada store here.

The United States will be launching their sweaters at 10 AM on Wednesday.

Photo: Hockey Canada

