Team Canada releases design of 2022 Olympic hockey jerseys

Hockey Canada was the first country to release new jerseys for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The jerseys feature a redesigned maple leaf on the crest. The sweaters will come in three different colors: black, white, and red.
The Canadians released a hype video along with the new seaters.
One Leaf. One Team. One Goal. 🍁
Excited to officially unveil the 2022 Team Canada Olympic hockey jersey!
Get yours and be ready when the celebration begins ➡️ https://t.co/4behNn4sXd#Beijing2022 #OurGameIsBack pic.twitter.com/PAUBe7EDNE
— Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) November 24, 2021
Peter went ahead and photoshopped a head onto one of the jerseys so that we could fully appreciate them.
fixed it pic.twitter.com/XaB62t4WYZ
— good tweet pete taco emoji (@peterhassett) November 24, 2021
The sweaters can be purchased in the Hockey Canada store here.
The United States will be launching their sweaters at 10 AM on Wednesday.
👀 Tomorrow. 10a ET. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/C03RqRUfC6
— USA Hockey (@usahockey) November 23, 2021
Photo: Hockey Canada
