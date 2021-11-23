Team Canada releases design of 2022 Olympic hockey jerseys

Hockey Canada was the first country to release new jerseys for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The jerseys feature a redesigned maple leaf on the crest. The sweaters will come in three different colors: black, white, and red.

The Canadians released a hype video along with the new seaters.

One Leaf. One Team. One Goal. 🍁 Excited to officially unveil the 2022 Team Canada Olympic hockey jersey! Get yours and be ready when the celebration begins ➡️ https://t.co/4behNn4sXd#Beijing2022 #OurGameIsBack pic.twitter.com/PAUBe7EDNE — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) November 24, 2021

Peter went ahead and photoshopped a head onto one of the jerseys so that we could fully appreciate them.

fixed it pic.twitter.com/XaB62t4WYZ — good tweet pete taco emoji (@peterhassett) November 24, 2021

The sweaters can be purchased in the Hockey Canada store here.

The United States will be launching their sweaters at 10 AM on Wednesday.

Photo: Hockey Canada