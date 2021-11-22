NHL names Ilya Samsonov second star of the week after posting back-to-back shutouts

Ilya Samsonov has been unbeatable in net in his last two starts, posting shutouts against both the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks. Those 56-straight saves were good enough to see him recognized as the NHL’s second star for the week ending on November 21.

In Samsonov’s first start of the week, he made 34 stops en route to blanking the Kings. Days later he would repeat that feat, stopping 22 shots against the Sharks. Those back-to-back shutouts were the first of that nature for the franchise since Braden Holtby did the same in 2017 and the first solely on the road since Clint Malarchuk did so in 1988.

On the season Samsonov now sports a 6-0-1 record with a 2.11 goals-against average and a .924-save percentage. His three shutouts are tied for the second-most in the league this season.

Gaudreau, Samsonov and Makar Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week NEW YORK (Nov. 22, 2021) – Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau, Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Nov. 21. FIRST STAR – JOHNNY GAUDREAU, LW, CALGARY FLAMES Gaudreau led the NHL with 4-3—7, including two game-winning goals, in four contests to help the Flames (11-3-5, 27 points) post a 3-0-1 week en route to climbing into first place in the Pacific Division and Western Conference. He collected the primary assist on Calgary’s lone goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers Nov. 16. Gaudreau then recorded 2-1—3, marking his 39th career three-point outing, 28th career multi-goal performance and 34th career game-winning goal, in a 5-0 triumph over the Buffalo Sabres Nov. 18. He followed that with 1-1—2 as the Flames spoiled the opening of UBS Arena, the new home of the New York Islanders, with a 5-2 victory Nov. 20. Gaudreau capped the week with his third game-winning goal of the season, tied for fourth in the League, in a 4-0 triumph against the Boston Bruins Nov. 21. The 28-year-old Salem, N.J., native – who has found the scoresheet in 13 of his 19 appearances – ranks sixth in the NHL with 8-14—22 overall in 2021-22. SECOND STAR – ILYA SAMSONOV, G, WASHINGTON CAPITALS Samsonov stopped all 56 shots he faced across two starts, going 2-0-0 with two shutouts as the Capitals (11-3-5, 27 points) registered a 2-1-1 week to maintain second place in the Metropolitan Division. He made 34 saves, including 14 in the opening period, in a 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings Nov. 17. Samsonov then registered his second consecutive shutout, and the sixth of his NHL career (53 GP), with 22 stops in a 4-0 victory against the San Jose Sharks Nov. 20. The 24-year-old Magnitogorsk, Russia, native – who has an active 151:27 shutout streak dating to Nov. 12 – has played in eight total games in 2021-22, compiling a 6-0-1 record, 2.11 goals-against average, .924 save percentage and three shutouts. It marks the second consecutive season that Samsonov has earned at least one point in each of his first seven decisions, following a 6-0-1 start through eight outings in 2020-21 (2.54 GAA, .907 SV%). THIRD STAR – CALE MAKAR, D, COLORADO AVALANCHE Makar posted 3-2—5 in two contests to power the Avalanche (8-5-1, 17 points) to a pair of victories, extending their winning streak to four games dating to Nov. 11. He recorded 1-1—2, including his ninth career game-winning goal and second of the season (also Oct. 28 at STL), in a 4-2 triumph over the Vancouver Canucks Nov. 17. Makar then notched 2-1—3, his third career multi-goal performance and eighth career three-point outing, in a 7-3 victory against the Seattle Kraken Nov. 19. The 23-year-old Calgary native tops NHL defensemen (minimum: 10 GP) with 1.08 points per game this season (5-8—13 in 12 GP); only one blueliner has averaged more points per game since Makar (0.95; 25-82—107 in 113 GP) made his regular-season debut in 2019-20 (John Carlson: 0.96; 28-107—135 in 140 GP).

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB