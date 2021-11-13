Papa John’s selling large pizzas for $7.42 in honor of Alex Ovechkin’s 742nd goal

Alex Ovechkin moved into fourth place on the NHL’s all-time goals list after tallying once against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The tally gave Ovechkin 742 goals allowing him to pass Brett Hull.

Ovechkin sponsor Papa John’s is celebrating The Great Eight’s latest milestone with a special offer. Local Capitals fans can purcahse large one-topping pizzas for $7.42 with the coupon code OVI742.

Celebrate Ovi making history yet again with a $7.42 large one-topping pizza from @PapaJohns_DMV! Available today only at participating locations. Promo Code: OVI742https://t.co/1Ms3HV97wU pic.twitter.com/Ml2stLc2PM — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 13, 2021

Ovechkin and Papa John’s have formed a long-term partnership that has produced amazing commercials — PIZZA’S HERE — and recently free pies for the media (though [cough cough] bloggers like pizza too — just sayin’).

Make sure to take advantage of the offer while you can. It’s the weekend and dinner time. When you hungry, you hungry?

Photo: @Capitals