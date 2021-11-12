Home / Analysis / Fucale Yeah, Zach: numbers for the morning after

Fucale Yeah, Zach: numbers for the morning after

By Chris Cerullo

 0 Comment

November 12, 2021 8:30 am

The Washington Capitals shut out the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. The 2-0 victory came in goaltender Zach Fucale’s first-ever NHL appearance.

Let’s Fucalen go, Zach.

  • We all know the first ten minutes of this game were not great. The Red Wings recorded eight high danger chances during that spell of play and the Capitals were lucky that their goaltender wasn’t giving up really anything at all second chance opportunity-wise. The team completely turned the game around from that point though. The high danger chances overall actually finished 10-10 and I thought the Capitals absolutely dominated the entire third period. And they did so while rolling all four lines and not really stapling rookies to the bench.
  • Zach Fucale has such a great story and you cant help but just be so happy for him. His interview after the game was such a good listen. First NHL start, first NHL shutout. He has been on the roster of 14 different teams across the QMJHL, ECHL, AHL, DEL, and NHL since he was drafted in 2013. I really hope he gets another chance or two this season.
  • The power play went 0-for again, including misfiring on an extended five-on-three chance. It’s frustrating to watch.

  • Connor McMichael had another really good game. He probably could have had a hat trick with some better luck. He led the team in shots on goal with four, individual shot attempts with five, individual scoring chances with five, and individual high danger chances with two. Really good things happen when he’s on the ice.
  • This was easily Lars Eller‘s best game of the season. He got on the scoresheet for the first time and was tasked with seven defensive zone starts at five-on-five and his line responded very well to that assignment. The Caps actually doubled the Wings up in high danger chances at five-on-five with him on the ice.
  • I consistently like what I see from Brett Leason and it was nice to see that line get relatively okayish run ice time-wise at five-on-five. Leason played eight minutes and 26 seconds of the game.

Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

, , ,