Fucale Yeah, Zach: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals shut out the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. The 2-0 victory came in goaltender Zach Fucale’s first-ever NHL appearance.
Let’s Fucalen go, Zach.
Talk about an NHL debut, @Fucale31.#NHLStats: https://t.co/3s3HUgMLJc pic.twitter.com/ZvJQscPom2
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 12, 2021
