Fucale’s fortress: Capitals beat Red Wings 2-0

The Washington Capitals set off on their brief, back-to-back road trip Thursday night. The first half of that back-to-back coming against the young, upstart Detroit Red Wings.

Dmitry Orlov blasted the Capitals to an early lead. Lars Eller extended that lead only ten seconds later.

First NHL game, first NHL shutout for Zach Fucale!

Capitals beat Red Wings 2-0!

The first period was a tale of two halves. The first ten minutes were as if the Capitals weren’t even really on the ice. Natural Stat Trick had Detroit with eight high danger chances in that spell of time, which I don’t exactly agree with but I would also be arguing with a bunch of 0s and 1s so whatever. The second half was much, much better. They got the game’s first two goals and hemmed the Red Wings in enough to almost fully even up the shot total. A couple of great shifts from the first line in there.

Zach Fucale was absolutely excellent in that period. He commanded his net and gave Detroit basically nothing in terms of second-chance opportunities. He was like a center in basketball doing a really good job boxing out on the defensive glass. He was just as solid in the second. And…you know the rest.

was absolutely excellent in that period. He commanded his net and gave Detroit basically nothing in terms of second-chance opportunities. He was like a center in basketball doing a really good job boxing out on the defensive glass. He was just as solid in the second. And…you know the rest. Lars Eller is finally on the board this season and he did it with a great individual move, beating Thomas Greiss in tight. The Capitals need Tiger to really hit a good stretch of play here. He’s going to be heavily relied on in all three zones at all strengths.

The second period was barely played at five-on-five but when it was I felt like the Capitals got the better of play until maybe the final two shifts. Connor McMichael just barely missed giving the Caps a 3-0 lead but the puck decided to tiptoe across the goal line.

The power play is still infuriatingly inept. John Carlson was not helping. I don’t know. It did seem like Detroit did a really good job tonight on their PK so I don’t want to take anything away from them either.

was not helping. I don’t know. It did seem like Detroit did a really good job tonight on their PK so I don’t want to take anything away from them either. Trevor van Riemsdyk did his second intermission interview in the pitch dark like he was either a Smash character we haven’t unlocked yet or an informant doing an interview in one of those A&E shows.

did his second intermission interview in the pitch dark like he was either a Smash character we haven’t unlocked yet or an informant doing an interview in one of those A&E shows. Carl Hagelin is taking way too many minor penalties so far this season. He’s on the roster almost solely because of his penalty-killing ability. You cant do that when you’re the one sitting in the box all the time.

Fantastic third period. Sealed it. Way to go, Fucale.

I thought Nick Jensen was noticeably good. Playing against his former team must have added some extra motivation. He’s always great though.

was noticeably good. Playing against his former team must have added some extra motivation. He’s always great though. I liked AJF’s overall game as well. Not flashy, but solid. Feels like the Caps should try and not lose him to the waiver wire again.

The Caps get right back into the action tomorrow night when they see the Columbus Blue Jackets for the first time this season. Let’s hope the cannon stays cold the entire night.

