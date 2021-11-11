Fucale’s fortress: Capitals beat Red Wings 2-0

The Washington Capitals set off on their brief, back-to-back road trip Thursday night. The first half of that back-to-back coming against the young, upstart Detroit Red Wings.
Dmitry Orlov blasted the Capitals to an early lead. Lars Eller extended that lead only ten seconds later.
First NHL game, first NHL shutout for Zach Fucale!
Capitals beat Red Wings 2-0!
The @Capitals have scored two goals in a span of 10 seconds or less for the 11th time in franchise history. It was the fastest since Alexander Semin and Sergei Fedorov scored nine seconds apart on April 3, 2009.#NHLStats: https://t.co/3s3HUgMLJc pic.twitter.com/UdS1I3Qiyv
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 12, 2021
The Caps get right back into the action tomorrow night when they see the Columbus Blue Jackets for the first time this season. Let’s hope the cannon stays cold the entire night.
