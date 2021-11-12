Dig deep: Caps beat Blue Jackets 4-3

A tired Washington Capitals squad had to dig deep to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. With big goals from depth players like Hathaway and Sheary, they did just that.
Justin Schultz fell at an inopportune time, so Sean Kuraly put Columbus on the board first. Alex Ovechkin replied with a milestone goal, an even-strength Ovi Shot from the Ovi Spot.
The second period started with back-to-back goals from grinder Garnet Hathaway, but the Blue Jackets rallied with two quick goals — Kuraly’s second plus one from Nyquist, to tie the game 3-3.
Late in the game, Dmitry Orlov sent a perfect pass to Conor Sheary, who just absolutely murdered it.
Caps win.
Alex Ovechkin pic.twitter.com/blopxor9LT
— good tweet pete taco emoji (@peterhassett) November 13, 2021
TWICE AS NICE FOR KURLZ pic.twitter.com/Lz9zxUCWDd
— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) November 13, 2021
Crank up the gamma to appreciate @JoeBpXp‘s pattern tonight #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/FYkpdV72B0
— good tweet pete taco emoji (@peterhassett) November 13, 2021
Hell yeah, I’ll take an ugly win in an unrested-versus-rested road game. Give Samsonov a W he doesn’t deserve. Sure. Why not. I don’t even care.
We’ve got more hockey coming. Sunday night, the Capitals will host the Penguins. That could be a good one. Depends on who is on the Penguins roster. I have no idea anymore.
