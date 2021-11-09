‘Sh*t happens, babe’: Tom Wilson jokingly takes blame for Alex Ovechkin not passing Brett Hull

Alex Ovechkin scored his 741st career goal in the second period against the Buffalo Sabres, deflecting a Dmitry Orlov shot past Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokarski. The goal tied Ovechkin for fourth all-time on the NHL’s goals list with Brett Hull.

But after the game, a guilty Tom Wilson lamented his role in a double deflection goal that took another tally away from Ovechkin.

"It was nice to get a good team win. I thought it was a good battle from everybody and a great team effort." Tom Wilson and Alex Ovechkin postgame.#CapsSabres pic.twitter.com/ZR7kiHqFOw — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 9, 2021

“If it wasn’t for me, he would have passed Hull,” Wilson, who scored two goals against the Sabres, said to the media laughing. “[Ovi] tipped it off my arm or something. I should have just gotten out of the way and we’d be talking about Jagr.”

Wilson was asked if the deflected shot hit his elbow pad.

“I think so,” Wilson said. “I haven’t watched it.”

The first-period goal, which gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead, came off a point shot from Trevor van Riemsdyk. The puck deflected off Ovechkin’s stick but hit Wilson as it went into the back of the net.

“I think shin pad,” Ovechkin said.

“Shin pad?” Wilson replied. “We’ll see. Something.”

“Yeah,” Ovechkin replied smirking.

Later, Ovechkin was asked about a terrible turnover he committed in the second period as he attempted to do a hard stop on the ice and switch directions in the Capitals defensive zone. Ovechkin fell to the ice and gave former Capital Cody Eakin an easy breakaway goal.

“Well…,” Ovechkin began. He was then quickly interrupted.

“Sh*t happens, babe,” Wilson replied.

“Yeah,” Ovechkin said smiling. “Yeah, ice blocker. Everybody… [It] was kind of my fault and their fault too.”

The press conference concluded with questions about Ovechkin’s 600th career assist, which was a surprise to Ovechkin. The goal appeared to hit Conor Sheary and go in, but the goal was eventually credited to John Carlson, giving Ovechkin a secondary assist.

Ovechkin: That I think… Didn’t Sheary touch it? Capitals PR: They gave you the assist Ovechkin: [Sheary] touched it. Capitals PR: They gave you the assist. Ovechkin: So Carly scored? Capitals PR: Yeah. Wilson: That’s what replay is for. Ovechkin: Well… it’s… Wilson: Can we get it straightened out here? Tarik El-Bashir: It got changed like three times. Ovechkin: Uhhh, I’ll take it! [laughs] Let’s just move on, you know?

And then one of the more funny Capitals’ press conferences you’ll ever see ended.

Screenshot: @Capitals