This is fine: snapshot 1

The Washington Capitals are in the bottom half of the Metro division standings, having just lost a winnable intra-division game to the Flyers. Their once-vaunted power play is in the league’s bottom third. They’ve lost every overtime opportunity they’ve had. And now they’re missing basically their entire second line for more than a month.
Today in the snapshot: This is fine. No, seriously. There’s lot of good news too.
|Player
|GP
|TOI
|SA%
|SA% Rel
|GF%
|PDO
|McMichael
|9
|100
|60.0
|+9.3
|46.6
|0.94
|Mantha
|10
|109
|55.1
|+1.6
|58.6
|1.01
|Hathaway
|11
|124
|54.8
|+3.4
|49.6
|0.99
|Ovechkin
|11
|160
|54.1
|+2.7
|76.5
|1.09
|Kuznetsov
|11
|156
|53.8
|+2.2
|68.8
|1.04
|Oshie
|7
|91
|53.7
|-0.5
|41.4
|0.94
|Hagelin
|11
|123
|53.0
|+1.1
|50.3
|1.00
|Sprong
|10
|112
|52.4
|-0.4
|87.7
|1.10
|Sheary
|11
|122
|50.9
|-1.7
|41.4
|0.98
|Leason
|4
|33
|50.8
|+2.2
|61.2
|1.05
|Wilson
|11
|154
|50.5
|-2.4
|71.3
|1.07
|Eller
|11
|144
|48.4
|-5.2
|67.9
|1.06
|Dowd
|8
|94
|47.1
|-5.1
|48.3
|1.00
|Lapierre
|6
|52
|41.1
|-10.4
|76.2
|1.10
|Player
|GP
|TOI
|SA%
|SA% Rel
|GF%
|PDO
|van Riemsdyk
|11
|161
|55.4
|+4.6
|58.7
|1.01
|Orlov
|11
|200
|53.8
|+2.6
|66.8
|1.04
|Jensen
|11
|181
|53.2
|+1.4
|80.0
|1.09
|Schultz
|11
|160
|53.1
|+1.2
|58.8
|1.03
|Carlson
|11
|172
|48.7
|-5.3
|54.1
|1.00
|Fehervary
|11
|174
|48.6
|-5.5
|50.4
|0.99
This story would not be possible without Natural Stat Trick and Hockey Viz. Please consider joining us in supporting them. An early version of this story and its underlying data appeared on RMNB’s own Patreon.
Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
