Ice time issues in divisional dispute: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals dropped a home divisional matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Saturday night. The good news was that we didn’t have to watch them play three-on-three overtime.
Unfortunately, that’s also the bad news.
Tonight marked the second time in franchise history four Capitals rookies were on the ice for a goal (Brett Leason, Connor McMichael, Hendrix Lapierre and Martin Fehervary). This was last accomplished on Nov. 19, 2005 (Alex Ovechkin, Brooks Laich, Tomas Fleischmann, Jakub Klepis)
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 7, 2021
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
