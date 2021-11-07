Several Capitals players were in attendance to see the Washington Wizards beat the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks

Several Washington Capitals players were at Capital One Arena on Sunday night to see the Washington Wizards take on the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Young stars Vitek Vanecek, Martin Fehervary, Hendrix Lapierre, and Brett Leason all showed up and saw the Wizards catch another “dubbbbb” as Bradley Beal would say.

Washington beat Milwaukee 101-94 and improved their record to 7-3 this season. Beal had 30 points in the victory.

The Wizards got the four hockey bros to pose for a photo together.

Vanecek, Fehervary, and Leason all also posted videos from their seats to their Instagram stories.

Vanecek also posed in a photo with his fiancée, Kristýna Fejtová.

The Capitals will be back in Capital One Arena Monday night as they take on the Buffalo Sabres at 7 PM.

Headline photo courtesy of @WashWizards