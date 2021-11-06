Caps Pups, Biscuit and Captain, meet for the first time

A meeting of the minds recently occurred between the two best boys in Capitals history.

New Caps Pup, Biscuit, met old Caps Pup, Captain, and they were both very excited to smell each other.

capspup x2 !!! finally met captain 🐾 pic.twitter.com/Ob921WsmP7 — Biscuit (@CapsPup) November 6, 2021

The two met as part of an NBC News Kids Edition story.

This morning! Join us for a Saturday edition of #NightlyKids on NBC!@LesterHoltNBC has a preview of what to expect (check your local listings for details). Check out past episodes of Nightly News: Kids Edition at https://t.co/qdkOPi3U8C pic.twitter.com/ba4rTWqRH7 — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) November 6, 2021

Both Captain and Biscuit come from an organization called America’s VetDogs, a New York-based non-profit that provides service dogs to veterans and first responders with disabilities.

Captain was announced as the first Caps Pup in October of 2019. He was with the team for that entire season and all the way up until February of 2021 before completing his training and being matched with a local US veteran.

Now it is Biscuit’s turn to complete that same process and obviously, he had to meet with Captain to get some advice such as how to best fetch on ice, how to get the best pets, and whose player’s sweaty gear is the best to sleep in.

biscuit and captain friends fureverrrrr pic.twitter.com/2M4aoAmNyH — Biscuit (@CapsPup) November 6, 2021

Captain and Biscuit forever!

Photo: @CapsPup