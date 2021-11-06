Home / News / Caps Pups, Biscuit and Captain, meet for the first time

Caps Pups, Biscuit and Captain, meet for the first time

By Chris Cerullo

November 6, 2021 3:16 pm

A meeting of the minds recently occurred between the two best boys in Capitals history.

New Caps Pup, Biscuit, met old Caps Pup, Captain, and they were both very excited to smell each other.

The two met as part of an NBC News Kids Edition story.

Both Captain and Biscuit come from an organization called America’s VetDogs, a New York-based non-profit that provides service dogs to veterans and first responders with disabilities.

Captain was announced as the first Caps Pup in October of 2019. He was with the team for that entire season and all the way up until February of 2021 before completing his training and being matched with a local US veteran.

Now it is Biscuit’s turn to complete that same process and obviously, he had to meet with Captain to get some advice such as how to best fetch on ice, how to get the best pets, and whose player’s sweaty gear is the best to sleep in.

Captain and Biscuit forever!

Photo: @CapsPup

