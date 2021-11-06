Capitals send Aliaksei Protas back to Hershey

Sorta like the lyrics from a popular Chumbawamba song, Aliaksei Protas was up, then down, and back up. Now Aliaksei Boi‘s back down again, but I bet he’s going to have a cider drink that reminds him of the good times.

Anyways, now that that terrible intro inspired by a late 90’s pop song is over, I can report that Aliaksei Protas has been re-assigned to the Hershey Bears after being called up due to Anthony Mantha’s emergency shoulder surgery.

The transaction completes a week which saw Protas make his NHL debut against the Tampa Bay Lightning on November 1.

NEWS | The Capitals have re-assigned center Aliaksei Protas to the Hershey Bears. https://t.co/CUypAZRaKm — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 6, 2021

Protas did not figure into tonight’s lineup against the Flyers and was not going to play. The transaction now gives the center the opportunity to play against the Providence Bruins at Giant Center for the Hershey Bears.

Hershey hosts Providence tonight. Allows Protas to get in a game rather than sit in Washington tonight. (He was not scheduled to play) Capitals won't have any extra forwards on roster tonight, but could dress 7 D if they had an emergency. https://t.co/dXHGvb6olW — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) November 6, 2021

More from the Capitals:

Capitals Re-assign Aliaksei Protas to Hershey ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have re-assigned center Aliaksei Protas to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Protas, 20, made his NHL debut on Monday in Tampa Bay. Prior to his recall, Protas recorded four points (1g, 3a) in six games with Hershey this season. The 6’6″, 225-pound center recorded 18 points (10g, 8a) in 58 regular season games with Dinamo Minsk during the 2020-21 season. The Vitebsk, Belarus, native tied for fifth on the team in goals and tied for eighth in points, despite ranking 15th in time on ice per game (12:52) among Dinamo Minsk skaters with at least 30 games played. Protas was re-assigned to Hershey on March 18 and made his AHL debut on March 31. He recorded seven points (2g, 5a) in 16 games with Hershey. Additionally, Protas represented Belarus at the 2021 IIHF World Championship, recording two assists in six games. Protas spent the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons with the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League (WHL), where he recorded a combined 120 points (42g, 78a) in 119 games. Protas finished the 2019-20 season with 80 points (31g, 49a) in 58 games and ranked ninth in the WHL in points. He became the third European player in Prince Albert’s history to record 80 points, joining Leon Draisaitl (2013-14: 105 points) and Milan Kraft (1998-99: 86 points). Protas led Prince Albert in goals, assists, points, plus/minus (37) and game-winning goals (7) in 2019-20, while incurring eight penalty minutes, the fewest among the league’s top-50 scorers. Protas was selected to the WHL’s Eastern Conference First All-Star Team and was named the WHL Eastern Conference Most Sportsmanlike Player of the Year. The Capitals selected Protas with their third-round pick, 91st overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Photo: @thehersheybears