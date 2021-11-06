Blackhawks fire head coach Jeremy Colliton and two assistants after terrible 1-9-2 start

The Chicago Blackhawks have been terrible on the ice and beyond awful off of it.

Saturday the organization cleaned house of its coaching staff firing head coach Jeremy Colliton and assistant coaches Sheldon Brookbank and Tomas Mitell. The news comes a little over a week after the team fired GM Stan Bowman.

The team did not win a single game in October (0-7-2) and are 1-9-2 the first 12 games of the season — second-to-last in the NHL.

“It has been an extremely difficult couple of weeks for our organization, and we have had to come to terms with a number of necessary changes,” Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz said in a release. “As we look to move forward, we know we must earn back the trust of our fans, and we are grateful for the support of our entire community as we work to do just that.”

The Blackhawks have made Derek King the team’s new interim head coach; King was previously the Rockford IceHogs bench boss in the AHL. Anders Sorensen, a former assistant in the SHL, will serve as the interim head coach of Rockford, beginning tonight.

The Blackhawks have been mired in controversy and scandal after an investigation revealed the full scope of the sexual assault of Kyle Beach by the Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich and the team’s subsequent cover-up during the 2010 playoffs. The team’s longtime leaders on the ice, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, have woefully addressed the matter in public. The scandal, on top of the team’s poor play, is causing attendance to crater as fans are disgusted with the team.

Aldrich’s name has since been crossed off the Stanley Cup, but the senior leadership who helped cover up the assault or the players who mocked Beach have not suffered the same fate.

Further to @TSNRyanRishaug report earlier today, here's how the 2009-10 #blackhawks panel on the Stanley Cup now looks after Brad Aldrich's name was XXXX XXXXXX'd out over the weekend. (photo courtesy @keeperofthecup) pic.twitter.com/G8c19moVeQ — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 3, 2021

Chicago has been outscored 47-26 (-21) this season and has given up the most goals in the NHL (47). They also sport the eighth-worst offense. Offseason acquisitions Seth Jones and Marc-Andre Fleury have not worked out.

This is the current (before tonight's game) Seth Jones card. The early performance with the Hawks has pulled his combined 2020-22 sample out of the gutter, but, y'know, still… pic.twitter.com/hE1mg9ob4i — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 25, 2021

Both Fleury and Kevin Lankinen do not individually have a save percentage over .882 or a 3.56 GAA.

