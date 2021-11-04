Anthony Mantha leaves game against Panthers with upper-body injury

The Washington Capitals are already without Nicklas Backstrom and TJ Oshie and now they may have lost another piece of their top-six forward group due to injury.

At the start of the third period against the Panthers, Anthony Mantha was not visible on the bench and was said to be being evaluated for an injury. He did not return for the third period and was announced to have an upper-body injury.

Mantha is being evaluated for an unspecified injury, per the #Caps. https://t.co/xTo2N68eTI — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) November 5, 2021

The Capitals PR said Mantha would not return for the third.

Injury update: #Caps forward Anthony Mantha will not return (upper body) — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 5, 2021

Mantha and John Carlson had a notable collision during the second period while the Capitals were on a power play. He finished the shift but then missed the final 13 and a half minutes of the second.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB