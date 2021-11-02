The Capitals regulation unbeaten streak has come to an end: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals unbeaten streak in regulation to start this season has come to an end after they dropped a Monday night decision to the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2.
Should it have? I’m not sure, so let’s talk about that.
Per @PR_NHL, this is the first time three players from the same NHL Draft class played in a game two years after they were selected by the Capitals since 2011-12 season, when Dmitry Orlov, Marcus Johansson and Cody Eakin played after being selected in 2009. https://t.co/r71tqFTPN8
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 2, 2021
