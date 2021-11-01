First rego loss: Bolts beat Caps 3-2

The Washington Capitals suffered their first regulation loss of the season on Monday night, dropping a road game to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Firstly, Brett Leason scored Washington’s first goal of the night, a funny bounce off Victor Hedman. Tampa scored two in the second period — one from Killorn and then a two-man advantage conversion from Cirelli. Early in the third period, Brayden Point got a jailbreak pass to put the Caps in a two-goal hole.
Conor Sheary absorbed a crosscheck to score from the paint on a third period power play. The Caps could not complete the comeback.
Caps lose.
That was Dmitry Orlov’s second minor of the game and seventh of season, tying him for NHL lead. No one else on Capitals has more than 3
— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) November 2, 2021
Here comes @JoeBpXp from inside Craig’s playhouse. #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/sNPnf3GDyg
— Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) November 1, 2021
I think that might be the weakest I’ve seen the Caps look during five-on-five play this season. Against a team as fearsome as the Bolts, that’s not a terrible thing. The Caps still got their chances, after all.
I’m not gonna talk about the Chicago thing again tonight, but it’s still a fiasco. Here’s Sean Gentille writing righteously over at The Athletic. An excerpt: “Protecting the league, its owners and its money is the goal. Doing the right thing — being decent, being human — is somewhere down the list. It’s a luxury. It’s a side quest. They’re here so they don’t get sued.”
The Caps will have a few days off in Florida and then another tough roadie against the excellent-so-far Panthers. This will not be an easy week.
