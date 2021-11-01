Highlights from the Capitals’s 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning

The Washington Capitals recorded their first loss in regulation against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night. It was bound to happen and with the Lightning on a win streak, no surprise at the outcome!

While the Caps lineup was missing some key players, including the addition of Nic Dowd to the injured reserve list, it was great to see Aliaksei Protas’ league debut AND Brett Leason’s first NHL goal!

Catch all the highlights from the game below.

Vitek Vanecek in goal

Vitek Vanecek will man the cage as Aliaksei Protas possibly makes his NHL debut https://t.co/wf0RjEfIbN — RMNB (@russianmachine) November 1, 2021

“Mom cried a little bit”.

If there is anything I love in this world, it’s NHL parents getting emotional over their kids when they play (or score). This is no exception.

“Mom cried a little bit. She’s so happy for me.” — Aliaksei Protas on his first NHL call-up. He might make his debut tonight vs. the Lightning. #Caps pic.twitter.com/cH716jTzW7 — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) November 1, 2021

Protas rookie lap.

It’s official! Protas in the lineup, so obviously a rookie lap had to happen.

The year of rookies continues with another solo lap for a baby cap https://t.co/1r1JL6jqYD — RMNB (@russianmachine) November 1, 2021

The Leason is loose. Caps up 1-0.

A goal from Brett Leason! His first career NHL goal off his second career shot.

Oh yes Brett Leason! pic.twitter.com/Zm2XXhVepT — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 1, 2021

Bolts tie it up 1-1.

Alex Killorn on a 4-game goal streak, it was bound to happen.

Bolts take the lead 2-1.

Tampa Bay had a two man advantage. Either we were going to get a chaotic shorthanded goal, or they would score. Unfortunately, it was the latter.

Power Play Tony: ACTIVATED 🚨 pic.twitter.com/sS6W2RqL6j — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 2, 2021

Another goal for the Lightning 3-1.

Fresh into the 3rd period, the Lightning increase their lead. I can’t lie, I do giggle when Brayden Point scores a point.

All gas, no brakes. pic.twitter.com/Dwpm0GT3wE — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 2, 2021

Sheary cuts the lead. Caps lose 3-2.

Conor Sheary gets a goal on the board! He’s got three points in his last four games.

