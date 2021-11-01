Home / Open Thread / Highlights from the Capitals’s 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning

date 2021-11-01

By Elyse Bailey

November 1, 2021 6:31 pm

The Washington Capitals recorded their first loss in regulation against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night. It was bound to happen and with the Lightning on a win streak, no surprise at the outcome!

While the Caps lineup was missing some key players, including the addition of Nic Dowd to the injured reserve list, it was great to see Aliaksei Protas’ league debut AND Brett Leason’s first NHL goal!

Catch all the highlights from the game below.

Vitek Vanecek in goal

“Mom cried a little bit”.

If there is anything I love in this world, it’s NHL parents getting emotional over their kids when they play (or score). This is no exception.

Protas rookie lap.

It’s official! Protas in the lineup, so obviously a rookie lap had to happen.

The Leason is loose. Caps up 1-0.

A goal from Brett Leason! His first career NHL goal off his second career shot.

Bolts tie it up 1-1.

Alex Killorn on a 4-game goal streak, it was bound to happen.

Bolts take the lead 2-1.

Tampa Bay had a two man advantage. Either we were going to get a chaotic shorthanded goal, or they would score. Unfortunately, it was the latter.

Another goal for the Lightning 3-1.

Fresh into the 3rd period, the Lightning increase their lead. I can’t lie, I do giggle when Brayden Point scores a point.

Sheary cuts the lead. Caps lose 3-2.

Conor Sheary gets a goal on the board! He’s got three points in his last four games.

