Nicklas Backstrom skated in full gear before Thursday’s practice

Nicklas Backstrom is skating in full gear.

The news comes a little over a week away from when Backstrom will be first eligible to return from long-term injured reserve on November 6 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Nicklas Backstrom was on the ice, in full gear, with strength coach Mark Nemish prior to today's practice. I suspect he's been doing this for a while. Will ask for an update later. He's eligible to come off LTI on Nov. 6. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 28, 2021

“We’re gonna do what’s best for him,” Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette told The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir. “If he’s ready on the 10th game, then that’s great. If he’s not ready until 12 games, then it’ll be 12 games. If it’s 15, it’s 15. So whatever his progression takes, we’re not gonna rush that.”

Backstrom has yet to appear in a game for the Capitals since they were ousted by the Boston Bruins from the playoffs last May. He missed all of training camp and the preseason rehabbing a nagging hip injury and was placed on long-term injured reserve before the season began.

Replacing him in the lineup has been two youngsters, Hendrix Lapierre and Connor McMichael. Laviolette also spoke to the media about Lapierre this afternoon.

As for Lapierre and potentially burning 1st yr of ELC, Laviolette acknowledged that it's a factor but it's not all they are considering. "Right now we're just evaluating him. He's been a good player for us and so we're kind of just going slow and watching him and evaluating him." — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 28, 2021

The NHL rule states that “If a player who is signed to an entry-level contract and is 18 or 19 years of age (as of September 15 of the signing year), does not play in a minimum of 10 NHL games (including both regular season and playoffs; AHL games do not count), their contract is considered to ‘slide’, or extend, by one year.”

So, Lapierre has played in four games so far this season for the Caps and can play another five before the team will be forced to decide if they want to burn that ELC year.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong