Highlights from the Capitals’s 3-2 loss to the Red Wings (OT)

The Washington Capitals hosted the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. The game might have started with some high spirits after a fabulous goal from Alex Ovechkin, but in the end the Caps couldn’t make it work. Red Wings win in over time.

The Capitals are still rolling without a loss in regulation this season, but there have been a few close calls. I’d consider tonight one of them.

Take a look at the highlights below.

Lines updates

Looking like Nic Dowd is back in, Vitek Vanecek in net, and Daniel Sprong is out?? Intrigue!

Update: Dowd actually back in, Sprong out?https://t.co/F0j3nIr1ig — RMNB (@russianmachine) October 27, 2021

Ovechkin strikes first

After 19:05 in the first period, Alex Ovechkin scores. It’s his 8th goal of season and his 738th in his career. He’s now 3 away from tying Brett Hull. This man is unstoppable.

Ovi keeps rollin’

Like I said. Unstoppable.

Alex Ovechkin keeps shaking, rattling, and rolling https://t.co/dEVyCR64wP — RMNB (@russianmachine) October 28, 2021

Kuznetsov scores. Caps up 2-0.

Another Russian goal! Evgeny Kuznetsov continues his revenge tour with his fifth goal of the season.

Quick off the draw! pic.twitter.com/SrQHGKdEnE — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 28, 2021

New goal song for Kuzy!

New jams just dropped for our beautiful bird boy.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has a new goal songggggg https://t.co/zjQ7yfQPOP — RMNB (@russianmachine) October 28, 2021

Wings get one back. Caps up 2-1.

Adam Erne cuts the lead in half for the Red Wings.

.@AdamErne73 gets the boys on the board! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yiVsTZudtG — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 28, 2021

Wings tie it up to start the 3rd period. 2-2.

It’s Robby Fabbri who ties it for the Wings.

"LET'S GOOO!" – Robby Fabbri pic.twitter.com/ziSYAdUwR0 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 28, 2021

Larkin wins it 3-2

The game headed to overtime and Dylan Larkin wins it for the Wings.

