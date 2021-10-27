Home / Open Thread / Highlights from the Capitals’s 3-2 loss to the Red Wings (OT)

By Elyse Bailey

October 27, 2021 6:29 pm

The Washington Capitals hosted the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. The game might have started with some high spirits after a fabulous goal from Alex Ovechkin, but in the end the Caps couldn’t make it work. Red Wings win in over time.

The Capitals are still rolling without a loss in regulation this season, but there have been a few close calls. I’d consider tonight one of them.

Take a look at the highlights below.

Lines updates

Looking like Nic Dowd is back in, Vitek Vanecek in net, and Daniel Sprong is out?? Intrigue!

Ovechkin strikes first

After 19:05 in the first period, Alex Ovechkin scores. It’s his 8th goal of season and his 738th in his career. He’s now 3 away from tying Brett Hull. This man is unstoppable.

Ovi keeps rollin’

Like I said. Unstoppable.

Kuznetsov scores. Caps up 2-0.

Another Russian goal! Evgeny Kuznetsov continues his revenge tour with his fifth goal of the season.

New goal song for Kuzy!

New jams just dropped for our beautiful bird boy.

Wings get one back. Caps up 2-1.

Adam Erne cuts the lead in half for the Red Wings.

Wings tie it up to start the 3rd period. 2-2.

It’s Robby Fabbri who ties it for the Wings.

Larkin wins it 3-2

The game headed to overtime and Dylan Larkin wins it for the Wings.

