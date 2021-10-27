Highlights from the Capitals’s 3-2 loss to the Red Wings (OT)

By Elyse Bailey
The Washington Capitals hosted the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. The game might have started with some high spirits after a fabulous goal from Alex Ovechkin, but in the end the Caps couldn’t make it work. Red Wings win in over time.
The Capitals are still rolling without a loss in regulation this season, but there have been a few close calls. I’d consider tonight one of them.
Take a look at the highlights below.
Lines updates
Looking like Nic Dowd is back in, Vitek Vanecek in net, and Daniel Sprong is out?? Intrigue!
Update: Dowd actually back in, Sprong out?https://t.co/F0j3nIr1ig
— RMNB (@russianmachine) October 27, 2021
Ovechkin strikes first
After 19:05 in the first period, Alex Ovechkin scores. It’s his 8th goal of season and his 738th in his career. He’s now 3 away from tying Brett Hull. This man is unstoppable.
BANG BANG! pic.twitter.com/arUMm9Xs1u
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 27, 2021
Ovi keeps rollin’
Like I said. Unstoppable.
Alex Ovechkin keeps shaking, rattling, and rolling https://t.co/dEVyCR64wP
— RMNB (@russianmachine) October 28, 2021
Kuznetsov scores. Caps up 2-0.
Another Russian goal! Evgeny Kuznetsov continues his revenge tour with his fifth goal of the season.
Quick off the draw! pic.twitter.com/SrQHGKdEnE
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 28, 2021
New goal song for Kuzy!
New jams just dropped for our beautiful bird boy.
Evgeny Kuznetsov has a new goal songggggg https://t.co/zjQ7yfQPOP
— RMNB (@russianmachine) October 28, 2021
Wings get one back. Caps up 2-1.
Adam Erne cuts the lead in half for the Red Wings.
.@AdamErne73 gets the boys on the board! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yiVsTZudtG
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 28, 2021
Wings tie it up to start the 3rd period. 2-2.
It’s Robby Fabbri who ties it for the Wings.
"LET'S GOOO!"
– Robby Fabbri pic.twitter.com/ziSYAdUwR0
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 28, 2021
Larkin wins it 3-2
The game headed to overtime and Dylan Larkin wins it for the Wings.
#REDWINGS WIN IN OVERTIME!! pic.twitter.com/XByy1o9QOV
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 28, 2021
