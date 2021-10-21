Tampa Bay Lightning released the design of their 2021 championship rings. Nikita Kucherov’s “#1 BS” quote is engraved on them.

The Tampa Bay Lightning showed off their new championship rings after repeating as Stanley Cup champions in 2021. The rings follow a similar design from years past, but the details and overall blingyness remain impressive.

The 14-carat white gold rings feature 383 diamonds, 52 genuine sapphires, and 31.67 carats of gemstones.

Back-to-back has a nice 💍 to it. pic.twitter.com/fFfpNosnBP — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 21, 2021

Here’s a closer look and graphics that explain all the details.

The top part of the ring opens up and shows every number of the team’s Stanley Cup roster. Most notably, Nikita Kucherov’s “number one bullsh*t” line is engraved on the other side.

The Bolts have "Number 1 BS" inside their Stanley Cup rings. 😂#Kucherov pic.twitter.com/GFSC7JRa8i — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) October 21, 2021

Kucherov made the comments shirtless at a press conference after the Lightning won the Stanley Cup. Kucherov ranted about Andrei Vasilevskiy not being named the Vezina Trophy winner.

“Vasi was outstanding,” Kucherov said. MVP. I was telling him every day, you MVP. You the best player. And then they give — whatever the guy on Vegas — the Vezina and then last year, they gave Vezina to someone else. Number one bulls*&^. Number one bulls*&^.”

Meanwhile, one side of the outside of the ring has each individual player’s name and number while the other side has two Stanley Cups to represent the team’s back-to-back championships.

The underside features the team’s series wins in the playoffs and the phrase BACK2BACK.

The Bolts received the rings Thursday during a reception in Tampa.

Fans who are interested in purchasing replica rings can do so through Jostens website.

Screenshots: @tblightning