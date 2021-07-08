Nikita Kucherov ribs Montreal fans, rants about Andrei Vasilevskiy being snubbed for Vezina Trophy in legendary press conference

Nikita Kucherov had a memorable press conference after winning the Stanley Cup for the second straight year.

The 2019 Hart Trophy winner, sans his championship shirt, arrived clutching a can of Bud Light. After taking a question from The Athletic’s Joe Smith, Kucherov freelanced on his response, ribbing Montreal Canadiens fans for how they celebrated their Game Four overtime victory — their only win of the Stanley Cup Final — and criticizing voters of the Vezina Trophy for snubbing Andrei Vasilevskiy two consecutive seasons.

Tampa Bay won 1-0 in Game Five to take the series four games to one.

Here’s what Kucherov had to say when he arrived in the Zoom Room.

[Clapping] [Begins burping uncontrollably after taking a big gulp of Bud Light] I don’t know what to say. [curses] Back-to-back. I couldn’t sleep for three nights. To be able to win this game was huge. Vasi was outstanding. MVP. I was telling him every day, you MVP. You the best player. And then they give — whatever the guy on Vegas — the Vezina and then last year, they gave Vezina to someone else. Number one bulls*&^. Number one bulls*&^. Vasi took both Cups. And then he took MVP. I was keep telling him he’s MVP. He was the guy that was, f*$%ing, he’s the best. He stood on his head today. He kept us in the game. Another shutout by him. Remarkable. Can’t even tell more. I’m so happy… I didn’t want to go back to Montreal but they acted, the fans in Montreal, c’mon. They acted like they won the Stanley Cup last game. You kidding me?? [Bangs podium for emphasis] Are you kidding me?

There was more.

Nikita Kucherov on Andrei Vasilevskiy: "If he played in a different market, he would win the Vezina every year." — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 8, 2021

After not playing a single game in the regular season, Kucherov returned from injury in the playoffs and scored 32 points (8g, 24a) in 22 games.

Nikita Kucherov, before @JoeSmithTB can even ask his question: "Joe, let's hear it." pic.twitter.com/5JQaBCdMdY — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 8, 2021