Gerardo Parra shares viral video of Juan Soto faceplanting while playing hockey

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto is one of the best power hitters in the Major Leagues. On Thursday, we learned that Soto’s swing in baseball doesn’t translate to hockey.

Beloved Nationals reserve Gerardo Parra shared a video of Soto trying to take a slap shot at Capital One Arena (which Soto later shared himself).

It did not go well.

Juan Soto is gonna give the Nationals and Scott Boras heart attacks pic.twitter.com/xsbcJZ0uBm — Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) October 21, 2021

A laughing Soto, while wearing shoes on the ice, first takes a swing and a miss. Then, when he stickhandles the puck to himself for a second more aggressive try, he appears to forget ice is slippery and pays the consequences. Soto lands shoulder first on the ice – a dangerous and concerning fall for one of the biggest stars in the MLB.

“When they want to learn they already know,” Parra wrote on his Instagram Story, tagging it with a TBT hashtag.

The video appears to be from the night the Nationals celebrated their World Series win at Capital One Arena on November 3, 2019. The night included a shirtless Zamboni ride and lots of beer drinking. After the game, they took to the ice and played hockey.

Soto shared a photo he took that night with former Capitals, Jakub Vrana and Braden Holtby [feels emotional pain].

The general response to the video on social media is that the fun-loving Soto is going to give the Nationals and star agent Scott Boras a lot of anxiety as he approaches free agency in 2025. Soto could make hundreds of millions of dollars in a free-agent deal.

It’s crazy to think this faceplant could have ended that in an instant.

Screenshot: @elyologp8/Instagram