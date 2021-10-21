Capitals’ ‘Bird Land’ tweet for Evgeny Kuznetsov attracts Baltimore Orioles in mentions

The Washington Capitals and Baltimore Orioles had a rare social media interaction on Tuesday during the Capitals-Avalanche game.

While Evgeny Kuznetsov was flying high to a three-point night, the Capitals tweeted BIRD LAND! in appreciation of their birdman on Twitter.

Like seeing the Batsignal appear in the Gotham City sky, the O’s quickly retorted back “yes.”

yes — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) October 20, 2021

I don’t know if this is sassy or friendly, to be honest.

The replies back from the Capitals community were mixed.

uh awkward we're nats besties here — mol (@molfully) October 20, 2021

I love my teams coming together! — Bradford Cougar-Melon McCoy (@Bradford_Am) October 20, 2021

what the — DC Breeze (@theDCBreeze) October 20, 2021

dmv besties — becky (@nhlburakovsky) October 20, 2021

The Orioles, of course, have long promoted games with the tagline This is Birdland (as Orioles are birds and Camden Yards is their land). The two teams have been friendly throughout the years.

We feel this on multiple levels. — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 27, 2021

Series keys in Minnesota:

🔸 Get it in deep

🔸 Crash the net

🔸 Forecheck pic.twitter.com/YeVpF5LvKz — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 24, 2021

The Capitals even sent Alex Ovechkin and Brooks Laich up for games in the past.

Maybe it’s time for Evgeny Kuznetsov to flap his wings up to a Baltimore Orioles game next season to throw out a ceremonial first pitch. He can do his signature bird celebration after. Kuzy will just have to forget his Nationals fandom for one day.