Capitals’ ‘Bird Land’ tweet for Evgeny Kuznetsov attracts Baltimore Orioles in mentions

By Ian Oland

October 21, 2021 12:45 pm

The Washington Capitals and Baltimore Orioles had a rare social media interaction on Tuesday during the Capitals-Avalanche game.

While Evgeny Kuznetsov was flying high to a three-point night, the Capitals tweeted BIRD LAND! in appreciation of their birdman on Twitter.

Like seeing the Batsignal appear in the Gotham City sky, the O’s quickly retorted back “yes.”

I don’t know if this is sassy or friendly, to be honest.

The replies back from the Capitals community were mixed.

The Orioles, of course, have long promoted games with the tagline This is Birdland (as Orioles are birds and Camden Yards is their land). The two teams have been friendly throughout the years.

The Capitals even sent Alex Ovechkin and Brooks Laich up for games in the past.

Maybe it’s time for Evgeny Kuznetsov to flap his wings up to a Baltimore Orioles game next season to throw out a ceremonial first pitch. He can do his signature bird celebration after. Kuzy will just have to forget his Nationals fandom for one day.

