Evgeny Kuznetsov becomes Axegeny Viknetsov after being awarded Capitals’ player of game award from Alex Ovechkin

Evgeny Kuznetsov had his biggest game of the young season on Wednesday, scoring two goals and assisting on another. Kuzy’s three-point night helped the Capitals dismantle fellow league power, the Colorado Avalanche, 6-3, improving their record to 2-0-1.

After the game, the Russian center’s play was recognized by his close friend Alex Ovechkin, who gave Kuzy the Viking axe as offensive player of the game.

Yes, a Viking axe.

Becoming quick fans of the new postgame win ritual #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/wCAXPXS9tj — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 20, 2021

“I think this guy work his a%^ off all summer [hard edit by Capitals], Kuzy,” Ovechkin said.

Kuzy accepted the axe and hugged Ovi at the same time, deftly avoiding a potential catastrophic injury/injuries to the first line.

When you give your best bird friend a very sharp ax 🪓 pic.twitter.com/B45SkeinN6 — RMNB (@russianmachine) October 20, 2021

He then briefly held the axe before the Capitals faded out on the video, denying us what I assume was a colorful speech from the bird man himself.

The Capitals are giving out a Viking axe and shield to the offensive and defensive players of the game this season. Basically, Peter Laviolette is inspired by obscure streaming TV shows and is bringing that energy to his team through weaponry you’d only find at a Medieval Times.

One Capitals fan noticed in the video the fear in Blaine Forsythe’s eyes as he looked at Ovechkin holding the bludgeoning object.

pure fear pic.twitter.com/i1ZfPEr884 — lapi fan club (@vitekvanecek) October 20, 2021

Anyways, this is so weird. I love it. Also, I have concerns, but I guess since our hockey heroes wear knives on their feet, what’s one more really sharp thing in the locker room?

Photo: Gioele Fazzeri on Unsplash | Photoshop by Ian Oland/RMNB