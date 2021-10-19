Highlights from the Capitals vs Avalanche (live thread)

It’s Tuesday night and the Washington Capitals are at home and hosting the Colorado Avalanche. The Caps are back after an overtime loss against the Lightning followed by a couple days rest.

Tonight, we’ll see the season debut of Connor McMichael in his first NHL game since January 24. On the Avalanche side, Nathan MacKinnon is scheduled to make is season debut after missing two games due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Capitals lines

#Caps expected lines tonight vs. COL: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Mantha-Eller-Sprong

Sheary-McMichael-Oshie

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

TvR-Schultz Samsonov — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 19, 2021

The nuance in this tweet. The Avs social media person knows what they are doing and we see them. We will find you.

Evgeny Kuznetsov opens the scoring.

Fly, you beautiful bird, fly.

All tied up at 1-1.

Scored by JT Compher…shorthanded…yeesh.

Fun fact, this is Compher’s sixth career shorty. You just love to see it. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/q4oX9cAjYA — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 19, 2021

Nick Jensen takes the lead 2-1.

Not sure where the superstar offense from Nick Jensen is coming from these days, but you won’t catch us complaining!

Give and go perfection 💯 pic.twitter.com/x2xRJ3uTdI — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 19, 2021

Avs tie the game at the start of the 2nd.

Darren Helm ties it up with an excellent set up from O’Connor.

Anthony Mantha scores with 5:13 left in the 2nd.

Okay wait, so like something weird happened. The play-by-play completely stopped and then Anthony Mantha scored. Just silence followed by a roaring cheer in the arena?? Grateful, but real weird!

Skate –> stick –> net pic.twitter.com/91Q2z6Xws8 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 20, 2021

Another goal for Evgeny Kuznetsov 4-2.

FLYYYYY!!!!! The assists went to Wilson and Orlov.

The bird man is feeling it pic.twitter.com/33IApdNuMv — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 20, 2021

