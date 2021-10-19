Highlights from the Capitals vs Avalanche (live thread)

By Elyse Bailey
It’s Tuesday night and the Washington Capitals are at home and hosting the Colorado Avalanche. The Caps are back after an overtime loss against the Lightning followed by a couple days rest.
Tonight, we’ll see the season debut of Connor McMichael in his first NHL game since January 24. On the Avalanche side, Nathan MacKinnon is scheduled to make is season debut after missing two games due to testing positive for COVID-19.
Puck is dropping at 7PM on ESPN+…I think?
Capitals lines
#Caps expected lines tonight vs. COL:
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Mantha-Eller-Sprong
Sheary-McMichael-Oshie
Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway
Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
TvR-Schultz
Samsonov
— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 19, 2021
Rude.
The nuance in this tweet. The Avs social media person knows what they are doing and we see them. We will find you.
Let’s capitalize. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/FqXVE8eeXd
— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 19, 2021
Evgeny Kuznetsov opens the scoring.
BIRD LAND! pic.twitter.com/CeksiXy20I
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 19, 2021
All tied up at 1-1.
Scored by JT Compher…shorthanded…yeesh.
Fun fact, this is Compher’s sixth career shorty.
You just love to see it. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/q4oX9cAjYA
— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 19, 2021
Nick Jensen takes the lead 2-1.
Not sure where the superstar offense from Nick Jensen is coming from these days, but you won’t catch us complaining!
Give and go perfection 💯 pic.twitter.com/x2xRJ3uTdI
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 19, 2021
Avs tie the game at the start of the 2nd.
Darren Helm ties it up with an excellent set up from O’Connor.
OC 🤝 Helm
Straight fire. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/8hAQYCTgeZ
— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 20, 2021
Anthony Mantha scores with 5:13 left in the 2nd.
Okay wait, so like something weird happened. The play-by-play completely stopped and then Anthony Mantha scored. Just silence followed by a roaring cheer in the arena?? Grateful, but real weird!
Skate –> stick –> net pic.twitter.com/91Q2z6Xws8
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 20, 2021
Another goal for Evgeny Kuznetsov 4-2.
FLYYYYY!!!!! The assists went to Wilson and Orlov.
The bird man is feeling it pic.twitter.com/33IApdNuMv
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 20, 2021
