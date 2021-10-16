Marc-Andre Fleury pulled twelve minutes into game against Penguins

Chicago goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has had a rough start to the season. After getting lit up for four goals in his first game, Fleury faced his former Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night — for about half a period.

MAF gave up four goals and caught the hook.

The second goal of the game was noteworthy for being the first NHL goal of someone named Drew O’Connor and also for being woof-tastic from ol’ Flower.

you’re probably wondering how I got here pic.twitter.com/SyovaNcg77 — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) October 16, 2021

After the fourth goal, which came just twelve minutes into the game, Fleury was pulled, ending his first appearance against his former team since January 7, 2020.

Fleury’s first game of the season wasn’t much better. Fleury allowed four shots on 36 shots from the Colorado Avalanche, who are good.

With eight goals allowed on 46 shots, Fleury’s all-situation save percentage is currently .826.

Folks, Chicago is gonna be pretty bad this season.

society has evolved past the need for a Chicago hockey team — Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) July 23, 2021

