Capitals include TJ Oshie’s father in emotional intro video for 2021-22 season

The Washington Capitals began the 2021-22 regular season with a 5-1 win over the New York Rangers on Wednesday. But before the players took the ice that night, the Capitals’ game entertainment team aired its new intro for the year.

This season’s opening video expertly weaves through a bunch of stock footage but also includes cameos from several members of the Capitals family who aren’t current players. Alex Semin, Sergei Ovechkin, and Millie Mantha are all featured in the 90-second video.

The part that choked us up was the tribute to TJ Oshie’s father, Tim, who passed away in May.

TJ Oshie is shown embracing his dad after the Capitals won the Stanley Cup in 2018. The next scene that plays is TJ finishing off a hat trick that he scored in the first game he was back after Coach Osh’s passing.

The Capitals have done a great job with these videos in the past few years but this one might be my favorite. Past greats like Dale Hunter, Peter Bondra, and Olie Kolzig are honored and show a passing of the torch to current players Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, and Tom Wilson.

Earlier in the day, the Capitals also posted a video that tried to amp fans up for the game.

Great stuff all around. Well done, Caps.

Photo: @tjoshie7