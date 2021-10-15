According to Sportico, the Washington Capitals are the 8th most valuable franchise in the NHL

Sportico, a resource for sports business news, came out with its valuations of every NHL franchise on Thursday. The Washington Capitals have become one of the most valuable franchises in the NHL under Ted Leonsis’s leadership.

The Capitals are valued as the eighth-most valuable franchise at $1.17 billion after having the most successful decade in franchise history.

According to Sportico, the Toronto Maple Leafs ($2.0 B) are the most valuable franchise in the NHL while the New York Rangers ($1.87 B) and Montreal Canadiens ($1.58 B) are both also worth over one and a half-billion dollars.

Here is the rest of the top ten.

The combined fair-market value of the #NHL’s 32 clubs, including ownership’s stakes in RE, RSNs and additional team-related holdings, is $30 billion. That is 5x the $6B in annual revenue the league should generate from its next full season.https://t.co/vdXk0IXlgL pic.twitter.com/JJOCYEWiNG — JohnWallStreet (@HowieLongShort) October 15, 2021

In late 2018 after the Stanley Cup win, Forbes ranked the Capitals value tenth most in the NHL. That ranking came after Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Steve Jobs, bought a 20 percent stake in Monumental Sports and Entertainment, the second largest stake in the 19-person Monumental group. The Capitals also signed a new TV deal in 2016 that saw their license fee rise from $13 to $28 million per year.

Capitals owner Ted Leonsis originally paid Abe Polin $85 million in 1999 for the franchise.

Headline photo: Ian Oland/RMNB