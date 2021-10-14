Braden Holtby makes filthy glove save on Ryan Strome, later leaves game after being struck in mask by high stick

Former Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby was named the starter for the Dallas Stars in their season opener against the New York Rangers on Thursday. It didn’t take long for the Holtbeast to make his impact felt during the game with some stone-cold robbery.

Towards the middle of the second frame, the Stars committed a bad turnover in the defensive zone, giving up a chance right in front of the net.

Holtby, like he did for the Caps in Game Two of the Stanley Cup Final, bailed the Stars out with a mind-blowing save on Ryan Strome.

Holtby’s patience is net is incredible here. As Artemi Panarin dekes around a sliding Stars defender, he sends a slick backhand pass to Strome right on the doorstep. But somehow, Holtby was able to stretch out just enough and get his glove on the one-timed puck.

Sadly, Holtby was forced to leave the game in the third period after getting struck in the head with a high stick.

Braden Holtby is now out of the game. Anton Khudobin is in. Looks like Holtby got caught on the inside of his mask, but no word on if this is the exact reason. #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/PNHH0IYyDI — Dylan Nadwodny (@dnadders) October 15, 2021

Here’s another look.

Anton Khudobin comes in to replace Braden Holtby. Holtby left after getting a stick to the head.#TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/YGUAAQuCuh — DailyDallasHockey (@DallasStarsDDH) October 15, 2021

All in all, Holtby stopped 25 of the 27 shots he faced posting a very Holtbian .926 save percentage.

Game 1 of the Dallas Stars season and the injury list is already long. – Ben Bishop (LTIR)

– Jason Robertson

– Blake Comeau

– Braden Holtby

– John Klingberg#TexasHockey — DailyDallasHockey (@DallasStarsDDH) October 15, 2021

Over the offseason, Holtby signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Stars after being bought out of the final year of his contract by the Vancouver Canucks. Holtby won the opening night start from Anton Khudobin after outplaying the Russian netminder in Training Camp.

🚨 Starting in net for Opening Night 🚨#TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/9Bh6tC0wtM — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 14, 2021

"It was actually a pretty easy decision." pic.twitter.com/e8WEDrGO5L — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 14, 2021

Welcome to New York. 🌃 It’s been waiting for you. pic.twitter.com/gtRkLLdO2g — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 14, 2021

