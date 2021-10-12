Home / News / Nicklas Backstrom skates for the first time this preseason as he continues rehab of hip injury

Nicklas Backstrom skates for the first time this preseason as he continues rehab of hip injury

By Chris Cerullo

October 12, 2021 1:45 pm

There was good and bad news today for Nicklas Backstrom.

The bad news is that the Swedish center was placed on long-term injured reserve by the Capitals and will miss the first 10 games of the 2021-22 regular season… at the least.

The good news, however, was really, really encouraging. Backstrom took the ice today for the first time this preseason.

He also got some encouragement from longtime teammate, TJ Oshie, from the bench.

“There’s a process that you go through,” Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said. “You start to see guys on the ice. He was week-to-week, we’re pushing towards the end of what we said and I think we’re still evaluating him to see where he’s at. He is improving.”

In Backstrom’s absence, the Capitals promoted Lars Eller into a top-six role and it appears rookie Hendrix Lapierre will center the third line in his first NHL game.

Wednesday, the Caps officially open their season against the New York Rangers at home.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB

