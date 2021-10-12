Chaosvechkin: Tuesday’s Capitals practice sees Alex Ovechkin take the ice, leave, and then come back again

Alex Ovechkin was on the ice today for the Capitals optional practice. Until he wasn’t. And then he was again.

It was weird.

Alex Ovechkin (lower body) is on the ice for today’s optional practice #Caps pic.twitter.com/fk4j7VRsUJ — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 12, 2021

Aaannddd…like that, he’s gone. Might have been on the ice for a minute or two before heading back to the dressing room. #Caps https://t.co/QfwW08APWg — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 12, 2021

Aaannnddd, now Ovechkin is BACK on the ice. This tweet concludes my play-by-play of this optional #Caps practice. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 12, 2021

Whether it was an equipment issue, a bathroom break, or maybe just checking if his phone was charging, Ovi really knows how to scare the bejeezus (becheezus?) out of us all.

This recent scare comes just hours after the team announced they placed Nicklas Backstrom on long-term injured reserve and called up Connor McMichael and Beck Malenstyn from Hershey.

After the skate, Peter Laviolette said it was good Ovechkin was skating again but did not know if he’d play Wednesday in the Capitals’ season opener against the New York Rangers.

Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said it is a good sign that Alex Ovechkin was out there skating, it's still a possibility he plays in Wednesday's season-opener. Wouldn't say a positive yes or no. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) October 12, 2021

But with that “Russian blood“, we’re optimistic.

“I’ve never seen it break,” Lars Eller said of the Russian machine.

Tuesday’s practice marked the first time Ovechkin has skated since suffering a lower-body injury against the Flyers on Saturday. As far as we know, Ovechkin is still day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB