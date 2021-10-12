Home / News / Chaosvechkin: Tuesday’s Capitals practice sees Alex Ovechkin take the ice, leave, and then come back again

Chaosvechkin: Tuesday’s Capitals practice sees Alex Ovechkin take the ice, leave, and then come back again

By Chris Cerullo

October 12, 2021 11:33 am

Alex Ovechkin was on the ice today for the Capitals optional practice. Until he wasn’t. And then he was again.

It was weird.

Whether it was an equipment issue, a bathroom break, or maybe just checking if his phone was charging, Ovi really knows how to scare the bejeezus (becheezus?) out of us all.

This recent scare comes just hours after the team announced they placed Nicklas Backstrom on long-term injured reserve and called up Connor McMichael and Beck Malenstyn from Hershey.

After the skate, Peter Laviolette said it was good Ovechkin was skating again but did not know if he’d play Wednesday in the Capitals’ season opener against the New York Rangers.

But with that “Russian blood“, we’re optimistic.

“I’ve never seen it break,” Lars Eller said of the Russian machine.

Tuesday’s practice marked the first time Ovechkin has skated since suffering a lower-body injury against the Flyers on Saturday. As far as we know, Ovechkin is still day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

