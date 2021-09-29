NHL announces dates for trade deadline, start of postseason, and free agency

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the NHL schedule over the last two years, but things are somewhat getting back to normal. On Wednesday, the league announced the dates for some of its biggest events of the season. While the dates are pushed back a little, it’s not nearly as late as last season.
For example, the start of free agency will start two weeks later than a normal year, but will begin two weeks earlier than last July.
It’s progress people!
Critical Dates for 2021-22 Season
Monday, March 21 – Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET)
Friday, April 29 – Last Day of Regular Season
Monday, May 2 – Stanley Cup Playoffs Begin
Thursday, June 30 – Last Possible Day of Stanley Cup Final
Thursday, July 7 – Round 1 of 2022 NHL Draft
Friday, July 8 – Rounds 2-7 of 2022 NHL Draft
Wednesday, July 13 – RFA/UFA Signing Period Begins (12 p.m. ET)
And don’t worry. If you forget any of these dates, we’ll have coverage of the important Capitals news in real time. Just keep checking back at RMNB!
