NHL announces dates for trade deadline, start of postseason, and free agency

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the NHL schedule over the last two years, but things are somewhat getting back to normal. On Wednesday, the league announced the dates for some of its biggest events of the season. While the dates are pushed back a little, it’s not nearly as late as last season.

For example, the start of free agency will start two weeks later than a normal year, but will begin two weeks earlier than last July.

It’s progress people!

Critical Dates for 2021-22 Season

Monday, March 21 – Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET)

Friday, April 29 – Last Day of Regular Season

Monday, May 2 – Stanley Cup Playoffs Begin

Thursday, June 30 – Last Possible Day of Stanley Cup Final

Thursday, July 7 – Round 1 of 2022 NHL Draft

Friday, July 8 – Rounds 2-7 of 2022 NHL Draft

Wednesday, July 13 – RFA/UFA Signing Period Begins (12 p.m. ET)

